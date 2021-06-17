Recipe of the day: Poffertjes (mini Dutch pancakes)

It’s no secret that the Dutch are obsessed with pancakes (poffertjes). So much so, in fact, that savoury pancakes are more popular in the Netherlands than pizzas.
Pancake houses are found all around the country and are often enjoyed both sweet and savoury. Poffertjes are a popular mini version of the well-loved dish and are often found at market stalls and breakfast tables drizzled with melted butter and a sprinkling of icing sugar.Bring home a taste of the Netherlands with this poffertjes recipe.
How to make poffertjes
Ingredients
- 150g buckwheat flour
- 100g all purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons caster sugar
- 350ml milk
- Pinch of salt
- 7g packet dry yeast
- 1 egg beaten
- 2 tablespoons oil for greasing pan
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- Icing sugar for dusting
Instructions
- Heat the milk in a saucepan to warm, remove from the heat and mix in the caster sugar and yeast. Set the pan aside for 5-10 minutes during which time the mixture will become foamy.
- Combine the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl and slowly add the yeast mixture, then the egg to the flour and whisk until you have a smooth batter. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel and allow to rest for an hour, by which time it should have doubled in size.
- To make the pancakes pour the batter into a large jug and pour small quantities into a pan. You may prefer to use a tablespoon to spoon out the mixture.
- Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat. Grease the pan with some oil and spoon in a small amount of pancake batter at a time. The pancakes should be approximately 4cm in diameter. Cook quickly on both sides and remove to a paper towel on a warm plate until you have made all the pancakes and are ready to serve.
- Once all the pancakes have been made, transfer onto serving plates, drizzle with melted butter and dust with icing sugar.
- Serve immediately.
(Compiled by Lerato Maimela)