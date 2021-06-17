Recipe of the day: Poffertjes (mini Dutch pancakes)

It’s no secret that the Dutch are obsessed with pancakes (poffertjes). So much so, in fact, that savoury pancakes are more popular in the Netherlands than pizzas.

Pancake houses are found all around the country and are often enjoyed both sweet and savoury. Poffertjes are a popular mini version of the well-loved dish and are often found at market stalls and breakfast tables drizzled with melted butter and a sprinkling of icing sugar.Bring home a taste of the Netherlands with this poffertjes recipe.