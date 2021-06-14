Lerato Maimela

Enjoy this meatless Monday chickpea and lentil curry recipe, which can be paired with your favourite rice dish, or eaten all on its own.

Its meatless Monday, which means you can ditch the meaty dishes and try out this super easy and delicious chickpea and lentil curry which is sure to warm you up on this winter day, and fill you and your family up.

Most of the ingredients used to make this yummy dish can be already found in your pantry, but whatever you do not have you can easily find at your local grocery store.

Chickpea and lentil curry

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed or finely chopped

1 tin of chopped tomatoes (400)

2 teaspoons of curry powder

2 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 tin of drained chickpeas (400g)

1 medium tomato, roughly chopped

1 medium red pepper, deseeded and diced

100g red lentils

240g of basmati rice, or rice of your own choice

300g of spinach

1 low salt vegetable stock cube dissolved in 500ml of boiling water

Instructions