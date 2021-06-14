Its meatless Monday, which means you can ditch the meaty dishes and try out this super easy and delicious chickpea and lentil curry which is sure to warm you up on this winter day, and fill you and your family up.
Most of the ingredients used to make this yummy dish can be already found in your pantry, but whatever you do not have you can easily find at your local grocery store.
Chickpea and lentil curry
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed or finely chopped
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes (400)
- 2 teaspoons of curry powder
- 2 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 1 tin of drained chickpeas (400g)
- 1 medium tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 medium red pepper, deseeded and diced
- 100g red lentils
- 240g of basmati rice, or rice of your own choice
- 300g of spinach
- 1 low salt vegetable stock cube dissolved in 500ml of boiling water
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a non-stick saucepan and when hot, add the onion. Fry until softened.
- Next add the garlic, tomatoes, curry powder and ginger and cook for another 2-3 minutes
- Add the chickpeas, tomato, red pepper, stock and lentils and cook for a further 15 minutes over a medium heat, stirring occasionally
- In the meantime, cook rice according to packet instructions, omitting any salt
- After your curry has simmered for 20 minutes, add the spinach leaves and let them wilt into the curry for the remaining 5 minutes of cooking time
- Drain the rice and serve alongside the curry