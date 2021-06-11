WATCH: Healthy snacks that won’t add extra kilos

Sandisiwe Mbhele

These healthy snacks will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings.

There might be science in snacking more during the colder months but there are some healthy snacks that can satisfy the cravings.

If you finding yourself heading to the pantry or packing more snacks than usual, you are not alone. Potato chips, biscuits, rusks and chocolates are often packed with calories and sugar. It can be an issue for those who have gluten, wheat or nut intolerances.

There are healthier alternatives, so we tried them out.

Watch our taste test:

Product description

Bag and Bites

This is a Cape Town-based company that started in 2002, self-proclaimed as the home of rusks, biscottis, biscuits, rusks, cookies and much more.

It’s original offerings such as buttermilk rusks and chocolate chip cookies are still sold. But it now has a fantastic and delicious healthy natural range. Some of the items use alternative flours such as oats, almonds and flaxseed.

The range includes wheat-free and nut-free options and is free from refined sugar. The chocolate ginger biscuits were a personal favourite, including the chocolate chips and coconut seed rusks.

Where to buy: Click here

GD Chocolate

This local company satisfies the chocolate cravings for the vegans out there. People have become more health conscious and environmentally conscious. They care and want to be aware of what they eat.

GD Chocolate is passionate about delivering healthy chocolate options packed with flavours and interesting combinations. These range from turmeric and maca moringa to Turkish rose and more. The chocolates are dairy-free and contain no cane sugar, using the best local raw honey.

They also contain no soya lecithin, preservatives, artificial colourants or flavourants.

Where to buy: Click here

Eat Real

Grabbing potato chips is easy, but hear us out, the healthier versions are just as good. Eat Real is an international brand from the UK. Think gluten-free chips such as lentil or hummus chips with creamy dill, mango and mint.

They are widely available in many supermarkets and pharmacies.