For the love of curry! This butter chicken recipe will warm your heart. With all the traditional Indian flavours to make a perfect curry. Get the kids involved too as it’s so easy and delicious to make and can be served with rice or roti.
Butter Chicken recipe
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons of Ghee or Vegetable Oil
- 6 Chicken Breasts (cut into bite-sized pieces and seasoned)
- 1 Tablespoon of Mustard Seeds
- 1 Large Onion (finely chopped)
- 1 Tablespoon of finely chopped fresh Ginger
- 1 Tablespoon of crushed Garlic
- 1 teaspoon of Garam Masala
- 1 teaspoon of ground Cumin
- 1 Teaspoon of ground Coriander
- ½ teaspoon Chilli Powder (or more if you like it hot)
- Pinch of Sugar
- Salt and Pepper
- 8 Cardamom Pods (toasted and seeds ground)
- 400 g Large Juicy Tomatoes (peeled and grated)
- 2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
- ½ Cup Chicken Stock
- 1 Cup Fresh Cream
- 100 g Cold Butter (cut into small pieces)
To garnish off the ambrosial Chicken dish you will need:
4 Tablespoons Cashew Nuts (lightly toasted and chopped)
Fresh Coriander
Method
- Heat 2 tablespoons of Ghee or Oil in a saucepan, and gently sauté the chicken pieces in batches till half cooked.
- Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside till late.
- Add the remaining Ghee to the saucepan and heat, now add the Mustard Seeds and fry for a few minutes until it pops.
- Add the Onion, Ginger and Garlic, and cook for a few minutes till fragrant. Stir in the Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander and Chilli Powder – do not let the spices burn! Add a little more Ghee and cook for a few minutes.
- Now add the Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Cardamom, Tomatoes, Tomato Paste and Chicken Stock. Bring to a boil and cook till the sauce has become fragrant.
- Pour the sauce into a food processor and blend till smooth. Return to the saucepan and add the cream. Bring the sauce to a simmer, adjust the seasoning, and return the chicken to the pot. Warm through.
- Just before you are ready to serve, stir in the chopped Butter a few pieces at a time. Spoon the Butter Chicken into a bowl, and garnish with chopped Coriander and Chopped Cashew Nuts.
- Serve with steaming hot Basmati Rice.
