This recipe is hearty, filling and totally delicious.

For the love of curry! This butter chicken recipe will warm your heart. With all the traditional Indian flavours to make a perfect curry. Get the kids involved too as it’s so easy and delicious to make and can be served with rice or roti.

Butter Chicken recipe

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons of Ghee or Vegetable Oil

6 Chicken Breasts (cut into bite-sized pieces and seasoned)

1 Tablespoon of Mustard Seeds

1 Large Onion (finely chopped)

1 Tablespoon of finely chopped fresh Ginger

1 Tablespoon of crushed Garlic

1 teaspoon of Garam Masala

1 teaspoon of ground Cumin

1 Teaspoon of ground Coriander

½ teaspoon Chilli Powder (or more if you like it hot)

Pinch of Sugar

Salt and Pepper

8 Cardamom Pods (toasted and seeds ground)

400 g Large Juicy Tomatoes (peeled and grated)

2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

½ Cup Chicken Stock

1 Cup Fresh Cream

100 g Cold Butter (cut into small pieces)

To garnish off the ambrosial Chicken dish you will need:

4 Tablespoons Cashew Nuts (lightly toasted and chopped)

Fresh Coriander

Method

Heat 2 tablespoons of Ghee or Oil in a saucepan, and gently sauté the chicken pieces in batches till half cooked. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside till late. Add the remaining Ghee to the saucepan and heat, now add the Mustard Seeds and fry for a few minutes until it pops. Add the Onion, Ginger and Garlic, and cook for a few minutes till fragrant. Stir in the Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander and Chilli Powder – do not let the spices burn! Add a little more Ghee and cook for a few minutes. Now add the Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Cardamom, Tomatoes, Tomato Paste and Chicken Stock. Bring to a boil and cook till the sauce has become fragrant. Pour the sauce into a food processor and blend till smooth. Return to the saucepan and add the cream. Bring the sauce to a simmer, adjust the seasoning, and return the chicken to the pot. Warm through. Just before you are ready to serve, stir in the chopped Butter a few pieces at a time. Spoon the Butter Chicken into a bowl, and garnish with chopped Coriander and Chopped Cashew Nuts. Serve with steaming hot Basmati Rice.

