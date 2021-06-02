How to enter My Kitchen Rules SA 2021

M-Net has called for entrants to My Kitchen Rules SA for passionate home cooks around South Africa.

Following the announcement that My Kitchen Rules SA returns to M-Net this September, M-Net has put a call out to all home chefs looking to enter.

My Kitchen Rules SA has cemented its role as a fast-paced and intense cooking competition.

According to M-Net, the new season will see teams of avid home cooks go head to head in a bid to impress their fellow competitors and celebrity judges – J’Something and David Higgs – all in the hopes of winning the R1 million grand prize.

How to enter My Kitchen Rules SA

Prepare a video entry introducing yourself and your partner

Go to the M-Net website – mnet.tv/mrksa

Fill out the My Kitchen Rules SA entry form

Wait for feedback

Contestants will need to have a great connection with their partner and be foodies at heart who are ready to bring their personal style and flavour to the My Kitchen Rules SA table. M-Net says the partnership must be a pre-existing and strong relationship like a spouse, best friend, fiancé, neighbour or cousin.

“The pandemic has made food, cooking at home and cooking together as a family big again. All this time that South Africans have spent in the kitchen and online following their favourite foodies raises the bar for the new season,” said award-winning chef and contest judge David Higgs in a statement.

What can contestants expect?

Home cooks who are chosen will start their pressure cooker journey in an instant pop-up restaurant round, where each couple will host their competitors and two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.

“Then, couples who avoid the chopping block in round one will proceed to the challenge knock-out competition rounds where they will battle against each other in a series of cooking challenges at the contest kitchen HQ and various off-site locations.”

Entries open today, 1 June 2021 and will close at 12pm on 30 June 2021. Both team members must be 18 years old or older on 1 August 2021.

“When creating your home audition video, showcase each of your personalities and your skills in the kitchen. Most importantly, make sure that you and your chosen partner have a good connection and great rapport in the kitchen. Good luck!” advised passionate home cook and judge J’Something.

My Kitchen Rules SA will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) in September.