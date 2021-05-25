TikTok’s pesto eggs go viral so here’s the recipe

The next trend we all should be on the lookout for is pesto eggs. Yes, pesto, usually associated with pasta and a spread on bread is now great for breakfast.
@amywilichowski
Here’s why pesto eggs is going viral:
The hashtag has more than 130 million views and is super easy. The eggs can either scrambled, fried, sunny side up, as an omelette or poached.
You can have the pesto eggs on bread even as egg baskets with different cheeses, the recipe is very versatile. People who have made the dish can’t stop raving about it.
i made the pesto fried eggs from tiktok this morning and they were sooooo good ????????????✨✨✨ i felt like a gourmet fancy bitch while making it lol i used sourdough bread, grated my own parm and added red chilli flakes at the end for some heat. ???? pic.twitter.com/VuXyIZQmIB
— ????????cherry???????? (@ichidelight) May 21, 2021
Pesto. Fried. Eggs. (On mozzarella on toast). Thank you TikTok. Thank you so much ????
(Now imagine me and my hairy chest bringing you this in bed the morning after our first date ????) pic.twitter.com/IC4lt53WbH
— Charlie ????????♂️ (@imsourcharlie) May 18, 2021
Had to try pesto eggs as I’ve seen it all over tik tok. It’s better than I expected! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YfohEJwgUE
— Just call me Tara (@THstraya2017) May 22, 2021