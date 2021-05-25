TikTok’s pesto eggs go viral so here’s the recipe

Sandisiwe Mbhele

TikTok has done it again with these easy simple pesto eggs taking social media by storm.

Video sharing app, TikTok is changing the way we see food and TikTokers have created innovative ways to make our favourite dishes easier and created new food combinations.

The next trend we all should be on the lookout for is pesto eggs. Yes, pesto, usually associated with pasta and a spread on bread is now great for breakfast.

Under the hashtag #pestoeggs, many home cooks have shown their ways of making this latest viral food trend. Amy Wilchowski’s pesto eggs recipe has been viewed 11 million times and shared 153,000 times.

She adds already made pesto in a pan with some pesto oil, two eggs and chili flakes, completing her pesto eggs on a slice of sourdough bread with ricotta, avocado and a drizzle of honey. Watch

Here’s why pesto eggs is going viral:

The hashtag has more than 130 million views and is super easy. The eggs can either scrambled, fried, sunny side up, as an omelette or poached.

You can have the pesto eggs on bread even as egg baskets with different cheeses, the recipe is very versatile. People who have made the dish can’t stop raving about it.

i made the pesto fried eggs from tiktok this morning and they were sooooo good ????????????✨✨✨ i felt like a gourmet fancy bitch while making it lol i used sourdough bread, grated my own parm and added red chilli flakes at the end for some heat. ???? pic.twitter.com/VuXyIZQmIB — ????????cherry???????? (@ichidelight) May 21, 2021

Pesto. Fried. Eggs. (On mozzarella on toast). Thank you TikTok. Thank you so much ???? (Now imagine me and my hairy chest bringing you this in bed the morning after our first date ????) pic.twitter.com/IC4lt53WbH — Charlie ????????‍♂️ (@imsourcharlie) May 18, 2021