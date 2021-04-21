Lerato Maimela

With the days getting colder and a long weekend approaching, going out for coffee and cake is always a great idea.

Grab a book, your tablet or laptop and head to one of the following bakeries and coffee shops to get yourself a decadent slice of cake and a delicious, rich in aroma cup of coffee.

Naked Coffee

Level 2, Sandton City, Rivonia Rd, Sandton

Naked Coffee is one of Johannesburg’s hidden gems. South Africa’s top third-wave coffee bar and culinary kitchen, Naked Coffee hand roasts its coffee beans and blends it using artisanal methods. The coffee shop has a wide range of coffees and a menu that caters to your savoury cravings.

Motherland Coffee Company

189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg

“Motherland Coffee Company pioneers a movement that reclaims Africa’s coffee heritage. A rebirth, renaissance and revolution of the African coffee industry that brings you the finest coffees from the mother continent,” it boasts. Its selection of baked goods ranges from cookies to chocolate coconut clusters and even in-house freshly baked bagels.

Industrial Coffee Works

2018 Hendrick Verwoerd Dr, Centurion Central, Centurion

“Where dreamers and artists meet,” Industrial Coffee Works is located at the rooftop of a building in the heart of Centurion near Centurion mall. The restaurant offers an impressive range of iced coffees and delicious meals. Top off your trip to Industrial Coffee Works with a dessert from its wide range of sweet treats.

Aroma Coffee Roastery

9 Firewood Ave, Hazelwood, Pretoria – The Village Hazelwood

“Hi-tech coffee roasters bringing South Africa the freshest and most consistent coffee in town,” it says. Aroma Coffee Roastery specialises in gourmet sandwiches, freshly baked breads and the finest coffee that can be bought for immediate consumption, or bought as beans, espresso grounds, filter and grind.

Chateau Gateaux

Thrupps Illovo Centre, 204 Oxford Road, Johannesburg

“Chateau Gateaux is a popular patisserie. Using the freshest ingredients for their creations, expect no artificial produce and ingredients in your pastries or cakes,” it tells us. Chateau Gateaux sells handcrafted quality cakes and delicious creamy coffee. Cakes can be bought whole or as individual slices to indulge either in the shop or the comfort of your own home.