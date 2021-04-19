Dairy and cheese hacks to help your budget

Citizen reporter

These hacks will help your dairy and cheese products stretch for longer.

The budget is tight for many as economic times get tougher and the budget squeezed even further.

Food prices are on the rise, but this doesn’t mean you have to cut down on some of your pantry staples.

There are many ways to stretch you budget to still include the likes of dairy and cheese which can be pricey.

Dairy budget hacks

Be on the lookout for specials. Buy cheaper bulk or two-for-one options whenever you can.

Larger tubs of yoghurt often offer more value for money and can be stored in smaller containers for a snack or lunchtime treat. Despite not having a long fridge life, it does freeze well. It also makes tasty healthy frozen treats such as iced lollies for kids.

Cheddar and gouda usually offer good value for money and combo deals in some supermarkets. Grate it all before its use-by date and freeze the extra in smaller quantities for quick and easy use.

Yes, fresh milk, cream, sour cream, butter, maas, buttermilk, yoghurt and many cheeses can all be frozen so that they’re available for much longer than the use-by dates. They should all be defrosted before use.

Buy long-life dairy products that can be stored over the long term in the pantry.

Already made lass jar cheese spreads can be kept in the pantry until they are opened and then still have a long life in the fridge.

An alternative for longer life dairy products are fermented dairy products such as buttermilk, maas, yoghurt and kefir. They are great substitutes for fresh milk in many baking and bread recipes.

Store cheeses in a dry, airtight container in the fridge. Add a paper towel to absorb any moisture. If mould does develop on the outside of cheese, simply slice it off.

Homemade cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a favourite in many homes and great on crackers as a side dish. It is easy to make at home and you just need two ingredients!

Ingredients:

2 litres full cream milk

500 ml maas

A muslin or cheese cloth

Method:

Mix together the milk and maas and cover. Let it stand in a warm place and allow to curdle. Do not stir. This process can take up to 24 hours, so be patient. Line a colander with the clean muslin cloth or cotton dish towel and suspend it over a bowl.

Once your mixture has curdled, gently ladle the curds into the lined colander to strain the curds from the whey over the course of the next few hours. Gently stir the curds every so often to help it along. Scoop and use.