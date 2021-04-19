Moshe Ndiki gets all spiced up

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The media personality has launched his own spice range called Moshe's Kitchen.

Celebrities are no longer a single brand, they are now branching out into other brands and multiple revenue streams other than remaining an actor or singer.

One such personality is Moshe Ndiki who started off as a comedian, with his videos going viral that then led to TV appearances, hosting and eventually acting.

His latest venture, like his friend Somizi Mhlongo, is in the food industry. Ndiki has announced a new spice range that is MSG free, halal and vegan friendly, called Moshe’s Kitchen.

In a statement, it read this has been a five-year journey in food, first starting as “an established catering company after his postgrad qualification” with his “hustle” leading Ndiki into food science.

He says the spice range is inspired by his childhood memories and a way to honour his mother and other family members. Moshe’s Kitchen focuses on healthier spice options with less salt to lessen the risk of heart disease prevalent in lower income communities.

It includes chicken spice, BBQ, braai grill, steak n chops, curry spice and five more flavours.

Take a look at where you can purchase them:

Earlier this month Ndiki planned a surprise birthday party for husband Phelo Bala’s 30th. Sharing pictures of the intimate event attended by close family members and friends with the theme of black and gold, the couple were seen beaming during the celebration.

Bala thanked his husband, posting: “Really emotional but such a wonderful time. I appreciate how he gave it his all just to see me happy but mostly, him going all out to remind me of how much he loves me…

“There was so much on mind that weekend but you made sure that you reminded me of how much I’m loved and not only you but the people who were with us. Thank you soooo much @Moshendiki Sthandwa sam.”