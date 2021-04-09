Four pizza's to try this weekend

If pizza is one of your favorite dishes, then you can try one of these 4 different pizza variations which you will definitely love

Pizza is a worldwide phenomenon. The Italian savory dish is usually flattened into a round shape, with a wheat-based dough which is topped with a tomato-based sauce, cheese, and a variety of preferred ingredients, which is then baked in the oven at a moderately high temperature.

There have been a lot of advancements in the world of cooking, with regards to creating and preparing dishes that are made with the many people’s dietary needs and requirements in mind. If pizza is one of your favorite dishes, and you have to usually put thought into foods before you eat them, then you can try one of these 4 different pizza variations which you will definitely love.

Cauliflower pizza crust

Being on a diet can be a little challenging as you are constantly battling the war between cravings and will power, but with the cauliflower pizza crust you can cheat the system by satisfying your cravings, whilst still sticking to the requirements of your diet.

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, stalk removed

1/2 cup grated cheese

1/2 teaspoon preferred spice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine.

In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with the cheese, preferred spice, salt, pepper and eggs. Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a circle, resembling a pizza crust. Bake for 20 minutes.

Add desired toppings and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Gluten-free pizza dough

A number of people suffer from Celiac disease, which is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. This immune reaction causes inflammation in the small intestine and makes it hard for the body to absorb nutrients in food. If you are a pizza lover, and a victim to celiac disease, then gluten-free pizza is your best friend.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon dry active yeast

1 1/4 cup warm water

2-3 tablespoon sugar

3 cups gluten-free flour blend

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 176 degrees Celsius.

In a small bowl, combine yeast and 3/4 cup warm water. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon of the sugar a few minutes in.

In a separate bowl, combine gluten free flour blend, salt, baking powder and remaining 1-2 Tbsp sugar depending on preferred sweetness. Whisk until well combined.

Make a well in the dry mixture and add the yeast mixture. Add the olive oil and additional 1/2 cup warm water before stirring. Then stir it all together until well combined, using a wooden spoon.

If using the whole dough to make one large pizza, spread onto a greased baking sheet or a pizza stone. Otherwise, make one smaller pizza and reserve the other half of the dough, wrapped in the fridge for several days. Using your hands and a little flour if it gets too sticky, work from the middle and push to spread/flatten the dough out to the edge.

Put the pizza in the oven to pre-bake for roughly 25-30 minutes, or until it begins to look dry. Cracks may appear, but that’s normal and totally okay.

Remove from oven and spread generously with your favorite pizza sauce, cheese and desired toppings. We went with Daiya to keep ours dairy-free. Pop back in oven for another 20-25 minutes, or until the crust edge looks golden brown and the toppings are warm and bubbly.

Fruit pizza (watermelon pizza)

This is a fun way to enjoy fruits, and to ensure that you are acquiring all the goodness and nutrients from a variety of fruits at once. The fruit pizza can be eaten as a snack, or as fruity dessert after a meal.

Ingredients

1 watermelon

1 cup coconut yogurt (or Greek yogurt for non-vegan)

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced in half

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 cup cherries

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

Honey or maple syrup (optional)

Instructions

Using a sharp knife, cut off a slice of watermelon right down the middle, about 2-3 inches thick.

Using a spatula, spread an even layer of your yogurt around the watermelon leaving a bit of empty space at the top.

Layer your fresh fruit on top as you please. You can add as little or as many toppings as you like!

Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for a little extra sweetness if desired.

Chocolate pizza

Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. The chocolate pizza is the perfect after meal dessert, and many baked flour/wheat goodies can be used as your base, such as a brownie, a cookie, or even a usual pizza dough or crust.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1/4 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (recommended: Nutella)

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons milk chocolate chips

5 strawberries cut in half

2 tablespoons white chocolate chips

2 tablespoons chopped hazelnuts, toasted

500 grams homemade pizza dough, or purchased pizza dough

Instructions

Position the oven rack on the bottom of the oven and preheat to 180 degrees Celsius.

Line a heavy large baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the dough to a 9-inch-diameter round. Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet. Using your fingers, make indentations all over the dough. Brush the dough with butter, then bake until the crust is crisp and pale golden brown, about 20 minutes. Immediately spread the chocolate-hazelnut spread over the pizza then sprinkle all the chocolate chips over. Bake just until the chocolate begins to melt, about 1 minute. Sprinkle the hazelnuts over the pizza, and top the pizza with strawberries. Cut into wedges and serve.