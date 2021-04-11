Delicious homemade inkomazi bran rusks

Citizen reporter

What can be described as a dried biscuit, the recipe and making of 'Ouma' rusks is simpler than it looks, this bran rusk recipe is very local-inspired too.

For a more local twist instead of condensed milk use inkomazi traditional sour milk that is very similar to buttermilk. This recipe is courtesy of Khashifah Sidat a alumni of Capsicum’s Culinary Studio’s Boksburg campus. So have a cup of tea and make a healthier version of bran rusks and get ready to dip in your morning or late afternoon snacking.

Khashifah’s Healthy Bran Rusks…

(The perfect tea dippers)

Ingredients

500 g butter

1½ cups brown sugar

3 cups all bran flakes, crushed

2 cups digestive bran

1 kg self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup pecans, chopped

2 eggs

500ml inkomaas

Method



Pre-heat oven to 180°C.

Place sugar and butter in a pot on a medium stove and stir till sugar is dissolved and butter has melted

Place the all bran flakes, digestive bran, flour, baking powder and pecans into a bowl and

mix well.

Place the inkomaas in a small bowl and beat in the two eggs

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well with a spatula.

Place into a tray lined with baking paper (I use a rusk tray) and press the mix to level out.

Bake for 35 mins or until golden.

Remove from oven and cool. Cut into slices and place back into a 160°C degree oven to dry out until crisp (about 30mins).

Even more delicious when dunked into a cup of tea or coffee!



