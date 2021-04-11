Delicious homemade inkomazi bran rusks

What can be described as a dried biscuit, the recipe and making of ‘Ouma’ rusks is simpler than it looks. You don’t need to speed hours in hours.
For a more local twist instead of condensed milk use inkomazi traditional sour milk that is very similar to buttermilk. This recipe is courtesy of Khashifah Sidat a alumni of Capsicum’s Culinary Studio’s Boksburg campus. So have a cup of tea and make a healthier version of bran rusks and get ready to dip in your morning or late afternoon snacking.
Khashifah’s Healthy Bran Rusks…
(The perfect tea dippers)
Ingredients
500 g butter
1½ cups brown sugar
3 cups all bran flakes, crushed
2 cups digestive bran
1 kg self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 cup pecans, chopped
2 eggs
500ml inkomaas
Method
Pre-heat oven to 180°C.
Place sugar and butter in a pot on a medium stove and stir till sugar is dissolved and butter has melted
Place the all bran flakes, digestive bran, flour, baking powder and pecans into a bowl and
mix well.
Place the inkomaas in a small bowl and beat in the two eggs
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well with a spatula.
Place into a tray lined with baking paper (I use a rusk tray) and press the mix to level out.
Bake for 35 mins or until golden.
Remove from oven and cool. Cut into slices and place back into a 160°C degree oven to dry out until crisp (about 30mins).
Even more delicious when dunked into a cup of tea or coffee!
