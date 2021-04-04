Versatile fish with creamy Lemon and caper sauce recipe

This fish, cream and capers are a dream combo. Fresh herbs, green olives and some pantry ingredients such as lemon, garlic and garlic make this dish easy to make.

Great for family, families, get-togethers, quick dinners or lunches. It is versatile as well, the type of fish can be changed by preference, it doesn’t have to be line fish.

Linefish (Hake) with Creamy Lemon and Caper Sauce

Serves – 4

Prep – 15 mins

Cooking Time – 30 mins

Ingredients

4 x 125g Fish Fillets (Hake)

3 Tbsp (45ml) Oil

1 Onion, chopped

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

2 Cups (500ml) Basic Creamy White Sauce (see recipe)

3 Tbsp (45ml) Capers

⅓ Cup (80ml) Green Olives

Fresh Thyme and/or Marjoram Leaves

1 Lemon Sliced

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Basic Creamy White Sauce

Makes – 2 cups

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp (30ml) butter

3 Tbsp (45ml) cake flour

½ cup (125ml) fish or vegetable stock

2 cans (240g) NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM

salt and black pepper to taste

How to

Melt the butter in a pan and whisk in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes. Add the hot stock and keep whisking. Gradually add the cream and cook for 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Cook’s note: stir in 1 cup grated cheddar cheese to make a cheese sauce.

Method

In a pan heat the oil and sear the fish for 2-3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Return the pan to the heat and fry the onions and garlic for 4-5 minutes. Add the cream sauce, capers, green olives and herbs and cook for 2-3 minutes. Return the fish to the pan and cook for 4-6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. Squeeze the fresh lemon and place remaining slices over the top and garnish with parsley before serving.

