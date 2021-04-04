Bread crumbs spinach fritters

Eating your veggies shouldn’t be motivated by the marking of the day. World Spinach Day may I have come and gone on 26 March but eating your greens should never stop.

This dark, leafy green vegetable grows in groups and forms a rosette-type shape and is part of the goosefoot family. Its close relatives being Swiss chard, quinoa, beets and morogo which is also known as African spinach are packed with health benefits.

Rich in iron, calcium, protein and vitamin C, A and K it is also said to help improve cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health.

Chef Sam Theron from Capsicum Culinary studio’s from Boksburg campus provides his fritter recipe with spinach.

Spinach & Potato Fritters

Ingredients

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp seasoned salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbs olive oil, plus more for frying

1 bunch washed and chopped spinach

Method

Place potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and return to pot. Stir over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes to dry out. Mash with a potato masher. In a medium bowl, stir together bread crumbs, garlic powder, pepper and seasoned salt. Whisk in eggs and 1 tbsp. oil.

Stir egg mixture and spinach into potatoes until thoroughly combined. Working in batches, heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add heaping tablespoons of batter to skillet. Flatten fritters with a spatula and space them so they don’t touch. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat, adding more oil between batches, until all batter has been used. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

