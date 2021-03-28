Waffle savoury recipes great for breakfast

Waffles are no longer just a sweet treat with chocolate sauce, loaded with ice cream or cream but the savoury options are making a strong case for being just as good or even better.

To make World Waffle Day this week (25 March) Chef Mynhardt has provided some mouth-watering waffle recipe that is so versatile that it can win the sweet or savoury crowd.

Waffle Batter:

Ingredients

2 cups Sasko Wheat flour

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups of milk

2 large eggs

1/3 cup / 80ml sunflower oil

Method

Sift dry ingredients and mix them together.

Combine milk, eggs and oil in a bowl.

Add dry ingredients and beat using a whisk or electric beaters until you have a silky batter.

Grease and heat the waffle iron as per the manufacturer’s instructions

Cook waffles as per waffle iron instructions: generally with a hot waffle iron the waffles take 2-4 minutes to cook.

They should be brown and crisp.

Breakfast Topping:

Ingredients

24 eggs – 8 for poaching, 8 for frying and 8 for boiling

250g cream cheese

250g streaky bacon, crispy cooked

200g smoked salmon ribbons

A handful of fresh dill, chopped

250g crème fraiche

780g (1 large jar) Rhodes Quality sliced beetroot, drained

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

2 tins Rhodes quality Mediterranean style tomato mix

Salt, pepper and sugar to taste

Willow Creek jalapeño flavoured olive oil for frying

Method

Bake your waffles until all the batter is finished. Keep warm.

Poach 8 eggs in some vinegared water until the white is cooked and the yolk is still runny. Keep aside.

Boil the other 8 eggs until your liking.

Heat some of the jalapeño oil in a frying pan and fry the other 8 eggs until crispy on the bottom and the yolk is still runny.

Fry the onion in the jalapeño oil until lightly browned.

Add the tinned tomato and season to taste.

Cook until thickened.

Mix the chopped dill with the crème fraiche and keep aside.

Serve the waffles with all the toppings.

