How to make homemade popsicles sticks three ways

A childhood memory for many. The cold quench your thirst treat is icy and delightful for those hot summer days.

Try these popsicles sticks three-way to help jazz up this delicious treat. Usually, store-bought, you would be surprised how easy the homemade versions are. They have less sugar, no artificial colourants and are much healthier.

The ingredients in these three recipes are mostly pantry ingredients or easily sourced and they don’t take much time, it is only the precious time of waiting for them to set.

Turmeric, ginger, orange juice and sugar are in most homes so stressed about making this. Get those popsicle moulds at your nearest supermarket which offers baking supplies or online.

Trust us it will be worth the long wait.

MANGO, TURMERIC & GINGER POPSICLES

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients:

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ cup orange juice.

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze overnight

MANGO, LIME & LEMONGRASS POPSICLES

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients:

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 cup water

½ cup white sugar

Juice and zest of 2 limes

2 sticks lemongrass, chopped

Method:

Make a simple syrup by placing the water, sugar, lime juice, zest and lemongrass in a small saucepan, and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes until reduced by ⅓. Strain and cool. Blend the mango with the sugar syrup. Pour into moulds and freeze.

MANGO, MINT & COCONUT POPSICLE

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

4 – 5 sprigs fresh mint leaves

½ cup (125ml) lite coconut milk

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze overnight

