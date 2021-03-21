For those marking Easter, ending the Easter feast wouldn’t be complete without a few heavenly desserts such as a mango yoghurt terrine.

Mangoes are high in nutritional value and very versatile with it comes to making something sweet. From traditional Italian panna cotta, ice creams, lollypops this fruit proves perfect for any sweet tooth.

ALSO READ: How to make dairy-free mango ice cream with two ingredients

For an Italian panna cotta with a refreshing tropical twist or to impress the family and friends. This recipe is simpler than it seems, courtesy of SAMangoes

Mango and Yoghurt Terrine

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, cheeks removed, peeled, coarsely chopped.

1 x 500ml low-fat plain yoghurt

1 x 400ml can lite coconut milk

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons runny honey

⅓ cup (80g) caster sugar

3 tablespoons cold water

3 tablespoons (45g) gelatine powder

Method

Blend the mango until smooth. Place the yoghurt, coconut milk and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring, for 2 – 3 minutes or until heated through. Add the lemon zest, honey and caster sugar. Place the water in a bowl and sprinkle over the gelatine and leave to soften for 5 minutes before adding to the yoghurt mixture, stir to dissolve. Add the mango purée to the yoghurt mixture and strain through a fine sieve into a jug. Place six 1-cup (250ml) capacity metal dariole moulds on a baking tray, or lightly grease with flavourless oil, a 1 litre loaf tin. Pour the mixture evenly among the moulds or in the loaf tin. Cover and place in the fridge for 6 hours or until set. Turn the terrine or individual panna cottas onto serving plates. If using a loaf tin dip briefly into boiling water to loosen slightly before turning out onto a platter. Serve with extra diced mango, fresh mint and sliced mango curls.

Tip: individual teacups also work well and don’t need to be unmoulded for serving.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.