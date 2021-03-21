Hot cross bun bread butter pudding recipe

Easter weekend and the delicious build-up to the religious holiday.

Easter is an age-old symbol of fertility and new life the egg was also believed, by early Christians, to represent Jesus’ resurrection.

Mesopotamian Christians stained eggs with red dye in memory of the blood of Christ and this could perhaps be the first proof of painting and decorating eggs. A fast during the Lent period between February to April which is rarely observed these days, by the end of the fast (Easter), eggs was one of the foods that they gave up as a symbolic sacrifice.

Hot cross buns have become one of the most popular ways to celebrate this tradition. The fruity spicy bake has received a modern twist with this vanilla orange bread and butter pudding using leftover hot cross buns.

Vanilla Orange Bread Butter Pudding

Serves 8

Ingredients:

400-500g leftover hot cross buns, cut into 2.5 cm cubes

1 cup raisins/sultanas or a mix

50ml Grand Marnier / orange liqueur (optional)

4 large eggs

375ml milk

250ml cream

50g butter, melted and cooled

100g sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 large orange

30g butter, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 180˚C.

Soak raisins in Grand Marnier until puffy and rehydrated.

Place eggs in a very large mixing bowl, whisk briefly.

Add milk, cream, melted butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest. Whisk to combine.

Add hot cross bun cubes, soaked raisins and left-over liqueur.

Mix very gently and set aside for a few minutes to allow egg mixture to soak through the bread.

Pour into a baking dish.

Drizzle over 30g melted butter and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top and the inside is set but still slightly wobbly.

Serve warm with custard, ice cream or fresh berries.

