Food and Drink 21.3.2021 07:30 am

Hot cross bun bread butter pudding recipe

Citizen reporter
Egg bread pudding. Picture: Supplied

Use your hot cross buns leftovers to make this delicious vanilla orange bread butter pudding.

Easter weekend and the delicious build-up to the religious holiday.

Easter is an age-old symbol of fertility and new life the egg was also believed, by early Christians, to represent Jesus’ resurrection.

Mesopotamian Christians stained eggs with red dye in memory of the blood of Christ and this could perhaps be the first proof of painting and decorating eggs. A fast during the Lent period between February to April which is rarely observed these days, by the end of the fast (Easter), eggs was one of the foods that they gave up as a symbolic sacrifice.

Hot cross buns have become one of the most popular ways to celebrate this tradition. The fruity spicy bake has received a modern twist with this vanilla orange bread and butter pudding using leftover hot cross buns.

Vanilla Orange Bread Butter Pudding

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 400-500g leftover hot cross buns, cut into 2.5 cm cubes
  • 1 cup raisins/sultanas or a mix
  • 50ml Grand Marnier / orange liqueur (optional)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 375ml milk
  • 250ml cream
  • 50g butter, melted and cooled
  • 100g sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Zest of 1 large orange
  • 30g butter, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 180˚C.

Soak raisins in Grand Marnier until puffy and rehydrated.

Place eggs in a very large mixing bowl, whisk briefly.

Add milk, cream, melted butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest. Whisk to combine.

Add hot cross bun cubes, soaked raisins and left-over liqueur.

Mix very gently and set aside for a few minutes to allow egg mixture to soak through the bread.

Pour into a baking dish.

Drizzle over 30g melted butter and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top and the inside is set but still slightly wobbly.

Serve warm with custard, ice cream or fresh berries.

