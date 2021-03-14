Veggie skewers on a braai

When the lights go out unexpected even when with scheduled load shedding not everyone has time to prepare or cook before.

Cooking a homemade meal during load shedding is still possible over a braai and some dont need cooking.

This delicous packed vegetable skewer is a great way to use many of your veggies before they reach their expiry dates.

Veggie skewers

Ingredients:

125g button mushrooms, halved

3 baby marrows, thickly sliced

200g baby tomatoes

1 green, yellow or red pepper, seeded and cut into large cubes

15-20 bay, lemon or lime leaves (optional)

8-10 metal skewers or wooden kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes

¼ cup (60ml) olive or canola oil

3 tbsp (45ml) lemon juice

1 tbsp (15ml) finely grated lemon rind

2 tsp (10ml) each chopped fresh thyme, origanum and parsley

1 clove garlic, crushed

black pepper to taste

½ tsp (2,5ml) salt

Method:

Place mushrooms in a shallow dish and cover with boiling water. Soak for 8-10 minutes to prevent the mushrooms from breaking apart when skewered. Drain well and pat dry. Thread mushrooms and veggies onto skewers or kebabs sticks, alternating the different veggies for a colourful end result. Add 1 or 2 bay, lemon or lime leaves in between veggies. Mix oil, lemon juice and rind, herbs and garlic together and season with pepper. Brush oil mixture onto skewers on all sides and marinate for 30 minutes. Season skewers with salt. Grill over medium to low coals or until the veggies are just cooked, but not too soft. Brush with more of the marinade, while braaiing, if necessary. Serve with a protein-rich vegetarian dish for a balanced meal.

Tips :

Add pineapple to the skewers for a sweet flavour – it is delicious with pork or chicken. A pinch of cumin or paprika or a chopped chilli can be added to the oil mixture if preferred. For a different flavour add 1 tbsp (15ml) finely grated fresh ginger or add 1 tsp (5ml) mild mustard to the oil mixture.

