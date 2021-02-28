Whiskey tango foxtrot with these five whiskies to invest in

Single malt whiskies with a cask finish are well-renowned in countries like Scotland, Ireland, America and Japan.

The craftsmanship has fascinated many people across the world and the impact seen in pop culture from films to advertisements. If you are a James Bond fan you would remember the scene in Skyfall of Javier Bardem’s Silva offering Bond a drop of 50-year-old Macallan whisky.

Silva the villain toasts “to the women we love”.

The love of whisky isn’t usually so dramatic but it is in high demand, so when the whisky was first laid down to mature many years ago, not many people could have predicted its global popularity.

And in case you’re confused about the spelling, in modern usage, whisky comes from Scotland and whiskey from Ireland. The difference is the original translation of words from the Scottish and Irish Gaelic forms. Bourbon is, well, bourbon from America.

Some whiskey options aren’t easy on the pocket but they are a fantastic alcoholic beverage to invest in due to their longevity and price hike the longer their age.

Here are five Whiskeys to invest in (hint… the list prices do increase) Single Barrel Straight Kentucky Bourbon Bourbon is more accessibly priced and sweeter in flavour than Scotch whisky, it is a great way to start for curious new whisky drinkers. Albert Bacon Blanton was born in 1881, one of the first families of bourbon history. He became a leading pioneer in the development of bourbon. The single barrel straight Kentucky has deep notes of nutmeg and spices, with tastes of dry vanilla notes, hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. Where to buy: Takealot: from R569 Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey Sexton Irish Whiskey is a great single malt for every whiskey lover. Approachable in taste, Sexton is made from 100% Irish malted barley that is triple distilled in copper pot stills for smoothness. Aged for four years in Oloroso sherry butts to achieve a depth of flavour from the wine-imbued barrel that surpasses its years. Notes of nuts, dark chocolate, marzipan, spice and fruit. Complemented by honeyed malt and oils finished with gentle wood with a mild sweetness Where to buy: online on sites such as Yuppiechef from R629 Glenbrynth 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky Glenbrynth Whisky is aged 30 years, a premium blend Scotch made up of 75% malt and 25% grain which has been aged in bourbon and sherry casks. Rich and deep in flavour, with fruity distinct sweetness and hints of spiciness and citrus. Where to buy: Mother City Liquor R3,679.99. Johnnie Walker – Blue Scotch Whiskey – King George V Well known Johnnie Walker brand is becoming the world’s most popular Scotch whisky. The scotch is a supplier to the royal family and commemorates King George V granting a Royal Warrant on 1 January 1934. A collection of the finest whiskies from distilleries that were operating during George’s 25 year reign. (1910 – 1936). This is a complex luxury whiskey. The whiskey has flavours of roasted nuts, dark chocolate, sweet smokiness combined beautifully with suggestions of honey, citrus orange and rose petals. Where to buy: Takealot for R11,999. Chivas Regal- The Icon Hear us out on this one… it’s worth R59,000. The Chivas Regal iconic blend is made up of more than 20 of Scotland’s rarest whiskies, some of which are from ghost distilleries that don’t exist any more. A skillfully balanced blend that moves from irreplaceable casks to a handcrafted crystal decanter, Chivas The Icon takes centre stage in any drinks cabinet. Where to buy: Norman Goodfellows website for R59,000

