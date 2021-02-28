Whiskey tango foxtrot with these five whiskies to invest in
Citizen reporter
Sexton Whiskey. Picture: Supplied
Whiskey (or whisky) has become highly popular and this list of tipples to invest in range from premium luxury malts to the slightly more affordable.
Single malt whiskies with a cask finish are well-renowned in countries like Scotland, Ireland, America and Japan.
The craftsmanship has fascinated many people across the world and the impact seen in pop culture from films to advertisements. If you are a James Bond fan you would remember the scene in Skyfall of Javier Bardem’s Silva offering Bond a drop of 50-year-old Macallan whisky.
Silva the villain toasts “to the women we love”.
The love of whisky isn’t usually so dramatic but it is in high demand, so when the whisky was first laid down to mature many years ago, not many people could have predicted its global popularity.
And in case you’re confused about the spelling, in modern usage, whisky comes from Scotland and whiskey from Ireland. The difference is the original translation of words from the Scottish and Irish Gaelic forms. Bourbon is, well, bourbon from America.
Sexton Irish Whiskey is a great single malt for every whiskey lover. Approachable in taste, Sexton is made from 100% Irish malted barley that is triple distilled in copper pot stills for smoothness.
Aged for four years in Oloroso sherry butts to achieve a depth of flavour from the wine-imbued barrel that surpasses its years. Notes of nuts, dark chocolate, marzipan, spice and fruit. Complemented by honeyed malt and oils finished with gentle wood with a mild sweetness
Where to buy: online on sites such as Yuppiechef from R629
Glenbrynth 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
Glenbrynth Whisky is aged 30 years, a premium blend Scotch made up of 75% malt and 25% grain which has been aged in bourbon and sherry casks.
Glenbrynth 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Picture: Sreengrab, NGF
Rich and deep in flavour, with fruity distinct sweetness and hints of spiciness and citrus.
Johnnie Walker – Blue Scotch Whiskey – King George V
Well known Johnnie Walker brand is becoming the world’s most popular Scotch whisky.
The scotch is a supplier to the royal family and commemorates King George V granting a Royal Warrant on 1 January 1934. A collection of the finest whiskies from distilleries that were operating during George’s 25 year reign. (1910 – 1936).
This is a complex luxury whiskey.
Johnnie Walker – Blue Scotch Whiskey – King George V. Picture: Screengrab, Jonnie Walker
The whiskey has flavours of roasted nuts, dark chocolate, sweet smokiness combined beautifully with suggestions of honey, citrus orange and rose petals.