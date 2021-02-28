Cheesy chicken pie recipe

Cooler weather is best served with the ultimate comfort food and this parmesan creamy chicken pie will hit the spot.

Ingredients

Chicken Filling:

4 chicken breasts – cut into cubes (1cm)

3 tbsp butter for chicken (from your pantry)

1 onion – peel and chop finely

2 stalks celery – cut off ends and chop

2 carrots – peel and chop finely (5mm)

3 tbsp flour for chicken filling

2 tsp chicken stock granules

2 cups boiling water

120ml cream

5g fresh thyme – strip off leaves

fresh thyme – strip off leaves

olive oil (from your pantry)

freshly ground salt and pepper (from your pantry)

Pie Crust:

1 cup flour

50g parmesan – grate finely

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp dried thyme

4 tbsp butter for pie crust (from your pantry)

½ cup milk (from your pantry)

200g green beans

How to

Prep: Preheat oven to 200°C. Prepare all ingredients as indicated above. Dissolve the chicken stock granules in the boiling water to make the chicken broth and set aside.

Chicken filling: Place the butter in a large frying pan over high heat. When the butter starts bubbling add the chicken, season with salt and pepper. Cook chicken for about 5 minutes until golden brown, then transfer to a plate. Add onion, carrots and celery to the pan and sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in flour (see the amount for chicken filling above) followed by the chicken broth and cream. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then add the chicken back into the pan along with the fresh thyme. Turn the heat down to low and leave to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Pie crust: Melt the butter (see quantity for pie crust above). In a large bowl, mix together these ingredients: flour (see quantity for pie crust above), parmesan, baking powder, dried thyme and a little salt. Now make a well in the centre of the flour mixture and pour in the milk and melted butter. Stir until the dough binds together in a ball.

Assemble pie: Spoon chicken filling a casserole dish. Form the dough into a “lid” just big enough to fit on top of the casserole dish and drop it on top of the filling. Place the pie on a large baking sheet and put into the preheated oven to bake for 10 to 12 minutes. The dough crust should be nicely browned and when you put a fork into it, it should come out clean.

Green beans: Bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add beans and cook for 2 minutes. Once cooked, drain, leave the beans in the saucepan, add a knob of butter and keep warm.

To serve, add a serving of pie to the plate with a portion of green beans on the side.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.