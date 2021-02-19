Good news! Lay’s SA confirms salt & vinegar flavour is back

Fans of Lay’s South Africa’s Salt & Vinegar chips were left shocked in February 2020, when the company announced it was discontinuing the flavour, but now, exactly a year later, there is some good news.

Lay’s SA has been hinting the last few days of the return of salt & vinegar is coming soon. Responding cheekily to tweets from customers enquiring when salt & vinegar is coming back, Lay’s SA said some dreams do come true.

All we’re going to say is that sometimes dreams come true and sometimes not. ???? — Lay’s South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 16, 2021

South African consumers can now breathe a sigh of relief, Lay’s SA officially confirmed on Friday on their Twitter account.

I know I left things on a salty note, but I want to remind you I’m #notyouraverage snack. So much love. Clearly I was sorely missed ????????????

Let’s live in the moment and indulge, shall we? ???? + ????= ????#Lays — Lay’s South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 19, 2021





The flavour was replaced by the sweet and smoky American BBQ flavour.

People shared their thoughts on the news, even posting pictures that show the flavour is already back in stores.

Lays salt and vinegar making a comeback is the best news I’ve heard this year — Iman (@IMookadan) February 17, 2021

I manifested for Lays Salt & Vinegar to come back. AND SHES BACK BABY — tampon (@babytamagotchi) February 14, 2021

Yall, Salt and Vinegar Lays are back!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/kSBgRTWXOx — Apha-neh (@GlendaAphane) February 13, 2021

Today I’m grateful that lays brought back salt and vinegar — Muaaz Mia (@MuaazMia) February 15, 2021

Public service announcement:

SALT AND VINEGAR LAYS ARE BAAAACK!! ????❤️ We serve a living God!! — Svetlana (@Kaokie_Xing) February 18, 2021

The Citizen has requested further comment from Lay’s and is waiting for a response.

