Food and Drink 21.2.2021 12:41 pm

Fish and slap chips with Tartar Sauce

Citizen reporter
Fish and slap chips with Tartar Sauce

Fish and Chips with Sea Harvest and McCain recipe. Picture: Supplied

Try this fish and chips recipes that is quick, easy and could compete with any fish and chips near you.

The British classic fish and chips have received a South African twist. Slap chips, greasy, filled with salt and vinegar or whatever condiment you want is a cheat meal we all deserve or chosen pick on the menu.

Fish and slap chips with Tartar Sauce

Ingredients:

Tartare Sauce
½ C (125 ml) mayonnaise
2 Tbsp (30 ml) wholegrain mayonnaise
2 Tbsp (30 ml) baby capers, chopped
1 Tbsp (15 ml) fresh dill, chopped
1 Tbsp (15 ml) chives, chopped
5 baby gherkins, diced
zest and juice of 1 small lemon
sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Fish & Chips

600 g Sea Harvest Fish Friday
500 g McCain Slap Chips
2 L sunflower oil
malt vinegar

Directions:
Tartare Sauce
Add all the ingredients for the tartar sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. Cover and pop in the fridge to chill.

Fish & Chips

Preheat the oven to 200 ºC.
Place the Fish Friday on a baking tray from frozen and bake until golden and crispy.

Heat the frying oil in a large pot over high heat, if you have a digital thermometer, the oil should reach 145 ºC.

Add the McCains Slap Chips and cook for 5 minutes.

Remove the chips from the oil and place into a bowl that has a lid. Season with salt, pepper and a good glug of malt vinegar. Close the lid and let the chips steam for 2 minutes before serving.

Serve Fish Friday with slap chips and tartar sauce on the side.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fish Fingers avocado slider burgers 21.2.2021
Crispy stir fry and sweet & sour recipe 21.2.2021
Easy crème brûlée at home 14.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

today in print

Read Today's edition