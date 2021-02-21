The British classic fish and chips have received a South African twist. Slap chips, greasy, filled with salt and vinegar or whatever condiment you want is a cheat meal we all deserve or chosen pick on the menu.

Fish and slap chips with Tartar Sauce

Ingredients:

Tartare Sauce

½ C (125 ml) mayonnaise

2 Tbsp (30 ml) wholegrain mayonnaise

2 Tbsp (30 ml) baby capers, chopped

1 Tbsp (15 ml) fresh dill, chopped

1 Tbsp (15 ml) chives, chopped

5 baby gherkins, diced

zest and juice of 1 small lemon

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Fish & Chips

600 g Sea Harvest Fish Friday

500 g McCain Slap Chips

2 L sunflower oil

malt vinegar

Directions:

Tartare Sauce

Add all the ingredients for the tartar sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. Cover and pop in the fridge to chill.

Fish & Chips

Preheat the oven to 200 ºC.

Place the Fish Friday on a baking tray from frozen and bake until golden and crispy.

Heat the frying oil in a large pot over high heat, if you have a digital thermometer, the oil should reach 145 ºC.

Add the McCains Slap Chips and cook for 5 minutes.

Remove the chips from the oil and place into a bowl that has a lid. Season with salt, pepper and a good glug of malt vinegar. Close the lid and let the chips steam for 2 minutes before serving.

Serve Fish Friday with slap chips and tartar sauce on the side.

