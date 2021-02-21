The British classic fish and chips have received a South African twist. Slap chips, greasy, filled with salt and vinegar or whatever condiment you want is a cheat meal we all deserve or chosen pick on the menu.
Fish and slap chips with Tartar Sauce
Ingredients:
Tartare Sauce
½ C (125 ml) mayonnaise
2 Tbsp (30 ml) wholegrain mayonnaise
2 Tbsp (30 ml) baby capers, chopped
1 Tbsp (15 ml) fresh dill, chopped
1 Tbsp (15 ml) chives, chopped
5 baby gherkins, diced
zest and juice of 1 small lemon
sea salt and freshly ground pepper
Fish & Chips
600 g Sea Harvest Fish Friday
500 g McCain Slap Chips
2 L sunflower oil
malt vinegar
Directions:
Tartare Sauce
Add all the ingredients for the tartar sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. Cover and pop in the fridge to chill.
Fish & Chips
Preheat the oven to 200 ºC.
Place the Fish Friday on a baking tray from frozen and bake until golden and crispy.
Heat the frying oil in a large pot over high heat, if you have a digital thermometer, the oil should reach 145 ºC.
Add the McCains Slap Chips and cook for 5 minutes.
Remove the chips from the oil and place into a bowl that has a lid. Season with salt, pepper and a good glug of malt vinegar. Close the lid and let the chips steam for 2 minutes before serving.
Serve Fish Friday with slap chips and tartar sauce on the side.
