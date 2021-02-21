Food and Drink 21.2.2021 11:00 am

Fish Fingers avocado slider burgers

Citizen reporter
Fish Fingers avocado slider burgers

Fish Finger burger using McCain and Sea Harvest. Picture: Supplied

A fish finger recipe that takes the childhood delicious snack into adulthood, using yummy ingredients such as cheese and avocado.

A childhood favourite has received an adult revamp. Fish fingers are a delicious snack or meal on their own.

McCain and Sea Harvest #FriendsInYourFreezer is helping to change the ways we think of frozen foods. By providing delicious, quick and convenient recipes.

This one is also worth the try.

Fish fingers and avocado sliders with McCain & SeaHarvest

Ingredients
400 g Sea Harvest Fish Fingers
1 x 415 g packet McCain Smiles
6 slider rolls, buttered and toasted
1 avocado, sliced
¼ C (60 ml) mayonnaise
¼ C (60 ml) tomato sauce
1 head of cos lettuce, shredded
6 small blocks of cheddar cheese (roughly 1 x 1 cm)
6 baby tomatoes
6 toothpicks

Directions:
Preheat the oven to 200 ºC.
Arrange the Sea Harvest Fish Fingers and McCain Smiles onto a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until golden. Season with salt as soon as they come out of the oven.

To make a crunchy pink sauce, add the mayonnaise and tomato sauce to a small bowl then add half of the shredded lettuce and mix well to combine.

To assemble, add three fish fingers to the bottom half of a toasted slider roll, then top with slices of avocado. Top with crunchy pink sauce and a little more lettuce and then close up the slider.

Thread a piece of cheese and tomato onto a toothpick and use it to secure the slider.

Serve with the sliders and Smiles and extra pink sauce for dipping.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Crispy stir fry and sweet & sour recipe 21.2.2021
Easy crème brûlée at home 14.2.2021
Flavoured rump steak on braai or grill 14.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura

today in print

Read Today's edition