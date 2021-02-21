Fish Fingers avocado slider burgers

A childhood favourite has received an adult revamp. Fish fingers are a delicious snack or meal on their own.

McCain and Sea Harvest #FriendsInYourFreezer is helping to change the ways we think of frozen foods. By providing delicious, quick and convenient recipes.

This one is also worth the try.

Fish fingers and avocado sliders with McCain & SeaHarvest

Ingredients

400 g Sea Harvest Fish Fingers

1 x 415 g packet McCain Smiles

6 slider rolls, buttered and toasted

1 avocado, sliced

¼ C (60 ml) mayonnaise

¼ C (60 ml) tomato sauce

1 head of cos lettuce, shredded

6 small blocks of cheddar cheese (roughly 1 x 1 cm)

6 baby tomatoes

6 toothpicks

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200 ºC.

Arrange the Sea Harvest Fish Fingers and McCain Smiles onto a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until golden. Season with salt as soon as they come out of the oven.

To make a crunchy pink sauce, add the mayonnaise and tomato sauce to a small bowl then add half of the shredded lettuce and mix well to combine.

To assemble, add three fish fingers to the bottom half of a toasted slider roll, then top with slices of avocado. Top with crunchy pink sauce and a little more lettuce and then close up the slider.

Thread a piece of cheese and tomato onto a toothpick and use it to secure the slider.

Serve with the sliders and Smiles and extra pink sauce for dipping.

