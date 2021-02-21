Crispy stir fry and sweet & sour recipe

Frozen veggies are convenient, fast and surprisingly fresh.

McCain and Sea Harvest are dispelling myths on frozen foods, Catharina Bester, marketing manager for McCain foodservice and retail said freezing is a safe and natural way of “preventing bacterial growth and enzyme activity and eliminates the need for undesirable chemical preservatives.”

Whether to make a quick meal of frozen foods and vegetables are easily accessible at your local supermarket.

Here is a quick and easy McCain Hawaiian Stir Fry and sweet & sour Sauce recipe:

Ingredients

500 g Sea Harvest Crisp & Chunky

700 g McCain Hawaiian Stir Fry Mix

olive oil

100 g dried rice noodles, soaked in boiling water until soft

1 Tbsp (15 ml) sesame seeds, toasted

Sweet & Sour Sauce

1 Tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

a knob of ginger, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)

1 x 440 g tin of pineapple rings (all of the juice + 3 rings finely chopped)

¼ Cup (60 ml) rice vinegar

¼ Cup (60 ml) tomato sauce

¼ Cup (60 ml) brown sugar

2 Tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

1 Tbsp (15 ml) cornflour

1 Tbsp (15 ml) water

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 ºC. Place the Crisp & Chunky fillets on a baking tray from frozen and bake until golden and crispy.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Add the olive oil to a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic and fry for a minute until fragrant. Add the pineapple juice, rice vinegar, tomato sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce and chilli flakes (if using) to the pot and bring to a simmer.

Mix the cornflour and water together to create a slurry. Add the slurry to the pot, stir in and cook for a minute or two until the sauce thickens. Remove the pot from the heat and stir through the chopped pineapple.

Stir Fry

Add a splash of oil to a large frying pan or wok over high heat. Add the McCain Hawaiian Stir Fry Mix and fry for 2-3 minutes until cooked. Toss in some of the sweet and sour sauce and cook for another 2 minutes. Add in the cooked egg noodles and toss to combine and coat.

Remove from the heat, portion the stir-fried veggies and noodles equally between 4 serving dishes. Top with sliced Crisp & Chunky fillets and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Serve with extra sweet & sour sauce on the side.

