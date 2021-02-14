Easy crème brûlée at home

Go all out with this Créme Brulee dessert during the month of love or anytime. This Zola Nene recipe is simple and delicious.

Ingredients

1 vanilla pod

375 ml cream

4 large eggs

80 ml castor sugar

60 ml brown sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 120 °C.

Split the vanilla pod in half lengthways and scrape out the seeds. Heat the cream and scraped vanilla pod in a saucepan until scalding. Whisk the eggs, castor sugar and vanilla seeds in a bowl. Discard the vanilla pod and slowly whisk the hot cream into the egg mixture. Divide the custard between four ramekins and place them into a deep oven dish. Pour boiling water into the dish until it is halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 30–35 minutes until the custard has set but is still wobbly in the centre. Remove from the oven, discard the water bath and leave the ramekins to cool completely to room temperature before refrigerating until cold. The custards can be made and kept in the fridge at this stage for up to three days. When ready to serve, sprinkle a tablespoon of brown sugar over the top of each crème, making sure the layer of sugar evenly covers the crème. Place the ramekins under a very hot oven grill to brûlée (caramelise) the sugar or use a blowtorch – the caramel should be a deep golden brown colour. Serve immediately once brûléed.

The recipe is courtesy of ckbk

