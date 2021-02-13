Tasty chocolate raspberry tart

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate, please. This chocolate raspberry tart is worth the time and the result is a satisfied sweet tooth.

Ingredients chocolate pastry

170g cake flour

50g icing sugar

60ml cocoa powder

2ml salt

100g cold butter, cubed

1 egg yolk

60ml water

Filling

200g raspberries

500ml cream

60g caster sugar

100g Staffords Milk Choc Disks

150g Staffords Dark Choc Disks

5ml Staffords Vanilla Extract with Seeds

3 eggs, lightly whisked

10ml cocoa powder, for dusting

Method for the chocolate pastry

Sift the flour, cocoa powder and icing sugar into a mixing bowl and add the salt. Add the cold butter and work into the flour using your fingertips, until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Beat the egg yolk with the water and add to the flour mixture and mix until the dough comes together. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and briefly knead until smooth. Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 20 minutes. Roll the pastry out onto a lightly floured surface. Use it to line a 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Bake the pastry case blind for 12 – 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Filling

Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C. Reserve a third of the raspberries for decoration and use the remainder of the raspberries to line the baked tart case. Place the cream and sugar into a pan and gently bring to the boil. Stir until the sugar dissolves and remove from the heat, add the chocolate disks and vanilla. Allow to cool for 5 minutes and stir in the eggs. Transfer the tart case to a baking sheet and pour the chocolate filling over the raspberries. Bake the tart for 25 − 35 minutes, or until the filling is cooked but still slightly wobbly in the middle. Allow to cool at room temperature until set. Decorate with the remaining raspberries and a dusting of cocoa powder around the edges of the tart.

This article first was published on All4Women and has been republished with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.