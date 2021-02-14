Food and Drink 14.2.2021 11:00 am

Flavoured rump steak on braai or grill

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Rump steak recipe marinated in butter, lemon juice and balsamic vinegar for a special dinner this Valentine’s Day.

Ramp up your Valentines Day with this rump steak recipe.

Ingredients
4 x 200 or 250g rump steaks
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season
2 Tbsp butter, softened
1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary (or ½ tsp dried)
1 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 large cloves garlic, peeled and left whole

How to
Season your steaks with salt and pepper on both sides.

Mix together the butter, chopped rosemary, lemon zest and juice until you have a thick paste and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over high heat, and fry the steaks for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until caramelized and golden. When you turn the steaks for the first time, add in the butter paste and garlic cloves. Baste the steaks from time to time with the garlic butter. Just before you remove the steaks from the pan, add in the balsamic vinegar and allow to cook for a minute or so.

Remove the steaks and set aside to rest. Serve with a drizzle of the pan juices.

This article was first published on All4Women has been republished with permission.

