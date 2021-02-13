Food and Drink 13.2.2021 11:00 am

Yum! Bacon wrapped pork roast

Citizen reporter
Pork roast. Picture: iStock

This pork roast bacon-wrapped recipe could work well with pork loin too, add in some apples to spice things up.

Tired of the chicken and lamb roast then try another delicious meat alternative – pork.

Ingredients
approx 1kg pork roast
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves
1 1/2 tablespoon fennel seeds
1 1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and ground pepper
About 8 slices of thick-cut bacon
1 cup chicken broth

How to
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a small food processor, combine olive oil, fennel seeds, rosemary, garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Pulse together until chopped.

Rub half the mixture on the pork roast. Then, lay slices of bacon, slightly overlapping over roast. Tuck bacon ends under roast and secures with a toothpick on the sides.

Rub remaining herb mixture over pork slices.

Place in a roasting pan and roast for 30 minutes.

Roast pork. Picture: iStock

Turn down the temperature to 150C and roast for about another hour, until internal temperature is 76C.

Remove from pan and cover with foil and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.

Heat pan juices with 1 cup of chicken broth. Strain gravy before serving.

Serves 4 to 6, depending on how thick you slice.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission

