Business Insight 22.1.2021 12:06 pm

R400 for a kilo of ginger? Retailers respond to root of skyrocketing prices

Sandisiwe Mbhele
R400 for a kilo of ginger? Retailers respond to root of skyrocketing prices

Ginger is pictured at a retail outlet, 21 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Prices of ginger have increased, with consumers sharing images of prices as high as R400 per kilo.

Consumers have been venting their frustrations on Twitter over the skyrocketing prices of ginger per kilogram.

There have been many images of customers sharing prices of ginger, with prices at R299 and R400 per kilo at some supermarkets.

In July 2020, Food Lover’s Market was found by the Competition Commission to have contravened the Competition Act after it admitted to charging excessive prices for “essential” raw ginger sold at its Westgate store.

ALSO READ: Food Lover’s Market found guilty for excessive pricing for ginger

Ginger has largely been used because of its medicinal properties to help fight flu-like symptoms and particularly those associated with Covid-19, with many people resorting to using home and herbal remedies to fight the virus.

Silindile Gumede, from Woolworths, admitted that there had been increases in their ginger pricing. However, they did try to keep it at the absolute minimum.

“There are, however, circumstances which often lie outside our control which have an impact on price adjustments. We will only accept a price adjustment as a last resort after exploring all avenues to prevent one. Based on our long-term relationships with our suppliers, we work with them to best understand how we can hold off prices increases.

“Ginger’s increased demand and limited local supply has resulted in the need for importing this product, increasing costs and therefore, increasing the retail selling price.”

Pick n Pay said in a statement: “Ginger is currently in very high demand. Ginger is currently out of season, and retailers are having to import the product at higher prices to meet the demand for customers. Our corporate stores are currently selling ginger for R189,99 per/kg and we are working very hard to meet increased demand while keeping our prices as low as possible.”


SPAR marketing director Mike Prentice said they were not the only ones increasing prices, adding that the demand has spiked while the supply has dried up.

“The supply has dwindled. In terms of the prices increasing at SPAR, our retailers buy ginger at various markets and when their price goes up, our retailers have no choice but to put the price up as well. We don’t have all the answers right now. We are doing an internal investigation to figure out what exactly is going on.

“It’s definitely not a case of just SPAR spiking up the prices of ginger. The cost price of ginger has gone through the roof. We [are] also aware that garlic and ginger have medicinal properties. I think that’s why there has been a wide demand. ”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Over 1 400 Pick n Pay staff members take voluntary severance packages 4.8.2020
Woolworths clinches R1.4bn property sale to help pay off Australia business debt 28.7.2020
You can now make direct deposits to your bank account at a Pick n Pay till 8.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize

Business News Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 3.5% as Kganyago warns of ‘volatile’ future

Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff


today in print

Read Today's edition