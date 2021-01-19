No deliveries this Friday as Uber Eats drivers protest for fee increase

Uber Eats drivers are planning a nationwide protest to demand an increase in their delivery fees on Friday.

This came after drivers in some parts of Gauteng halted deliveries and brought them to a standstill for two days, protesting against low pay and poor working conditions.

They want the rates to be increased and want an Uber Eats office to be established where they can report their grievances.

One driver said that they paid for their own petrol and data to use the app, and the money they earned was not enough to cover those basics.

“Depending on the distance one can get a pick-up fee of R10 or R15 and that makes it R300 for 15 trips if you are lucky.

“So imagine your take home if you still need to fill up the petrol on your scooter, buy data to use the app and also eat because we work the whole day, you actually do not make a lot at the end of the day,” said the Uber Eats driver.

Uber Eats representative Duane Bernard said in an interview with eNCA that the company had ignored their concerns.

“We have given the company until Wednesday, next week, to respond to our concerns and then we’ll take it from there,” said Bernard.

Bernard said drivers were at risk due to crime over certain delivery options such as the cash option, and needed more control.

The drivers are demanding a pick up fee of R20 and then R6 per kilometre after the first two kilometres.

