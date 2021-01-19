Wine podcast that hits all the right notes

The name of the game in media and communications over the past two years is podcasting. Despite rising slowly in South Africa, podcasting boomed during the earlier stages of lockdown in 2020 and the space has never been the same again.

With a vast spectrum of topics covered, audiences are somewhat spoiled for choice, with new and different podcasts arriving on the scene.

One such is with a bottle of wine, or plenty of them as host Mash Ramu takes audiences on her journey to collect 250 wine bottles. The wines selected are best for dining, wining and entertaining friends and family, regardless of where they are on their wine journey and their indulgence.

Ramu, who has experience in media as a writer and journalist at Forbes Africa, is currently an integrated brand strategist in her own company.

She says her podcast, called Vino in the City, should have materialised earlier as she has had the idea for a few years.

“Everything in its own timing. Since then, the network I have grown and the calibre of guests I have is much richer if [than] I started earlier.”

The podcast eases into conversations about politics, family, business, health, wellness and self-care, and plenty more. Ramu says.her wine journey started when she was 18 years old.

“I want more craft in my wines, less mass-produced. The main objectives for Vino in the City is the cultural dogma of black people drinking wine. I really enjoy when black people go into places that they are traditionally not in but it is also important that we create these spaces as well, we must create them.”

Ramu says part of the podcast is teaching people and listeners different types of why.

“I know a lot of friends who have started drinking wine but can’t necessarily tell the difference from the arrays of the merlots, shiraz and pinot noir.

“A lot of people still buy merlots which is fine whatever the influence is not the problem. I do want to take wine lovers, new wine drinkers on a journey to really understand it in a way that isn’t intimidating but in a light-hearted way and very playful. [With] Vino in the City we want to create a circle to unpack things that you don’t necessarily talk about, creating a safe space for people and my guests,” she said.

Guests on the first season included the likes of media personality Maps Maponyane, actress Hlubi Mboya, social media content creator Yolenda Jawe of Yolz Beauty and Austin Malema – celebrity photographer.

The podcast will also be championing black-owned wine brands. Ramu adds that there are so many that the public is unaware of. Listeners will be informed of top-class, black-owned wine ranges that are challenging the industry’s powerhouses.

She also shared her tips for wine beginner drinkers: “Start with a very light wine, something that doesn’t have too many complexities in its notes. Whilst chardonnay is popular of the white wines, a sauvignon blanc of the white wines is so light, you can have it any time of the day with or without food. It is really great to start off.”

The podcast launches on 27 January and can be streamed on major digital platforms such as YouTube on her Mash Ramu Presents channel.

