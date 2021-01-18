Load shedding: 5 spots to get Wi-Fi and good coffee during load shedding in Jozi

With the dreaded return of load shedding and with no clear indication on when it will end, more people are also working from home or remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, when the lights go off this can cause a huge inconvenience. These five restaurants offer good Wi-Fi and coffee when Eishkom hits in Joburg:

MESH Club:

This trendy spot in the heart of Rosebank is great for business too. Created as a space for business and pleasure, it is equipped with boardrooms, an outdoor restaurant, a bar (when not in Lockdown Level 3) and coffee spot for those looking to sit back and relax.

The premises has uncapped Wi-Fi and the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that will satisfy your needs.

ALSO READ: How to get into Rosebank’s MESH Club

Their Mix Bar Joburg cocktail bar is still in service but is now offering non-alcoholic options due to the alcohol ban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MESH (@meshclub)



Naked Coffee

The franchise Naked Coffee has become synonymous with coffee lovers due to its natural 100% Arabica beans on offer. With branches in Sandton, Morningside, Melrose Arch and Cape Town, their food menu is just as impressive as their coffee menu. From their pumpkin flapjacks, their signature Naked brown butter banana bread to their burrata and heirloom tomato salad.

Operating during load shedding on full capacity and with access to Wi-Fi, why not grab a coffee here and work too, if you must.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naked Coffee (@nakedcoffee_)

The Whippet Coffee Company

After a difficult 2020 resulting in the closure of their Melville store due to the impact of lockdown, Whippet Coffee Linden is still standing. The local and Joburg favourite is no stranger as a top coffee and restaurant pick.

Store owner Divan Botha said customers are more than welcome to visit the store and restaurant when the lights go off and that they will be offered two hours of free uncapped Wi-Fi.

ALSO READ: The Whippet Coffee says farewell to Melville location

Commenting on the closure of their Melville outlet, Botha says they still performing well under the circumstances.

“The reaction has been pretty well from our customers, we really have a loyal fan base so it hasn’t been a huge loss. We are operating at about 20% less but people can expect a menu that offers refreshing and seasonal foods. We still change our menu every six weeks, that’s still exciting. There are also exciting new non-alcoholic cocktails on offer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Whippet Coffee Company (@thewhippetcoffee)

If you looking to grab a bit to eat this Spanish, French and Italian establishment in Sandton, il Contadino, is a great dining restaurant.

The inspired European menu shows, from the delicious roasted artichoke, truffle and parmesan cream served with fresh cut tagliatelle, to smoked Lesotho trout served with hand cut tagliolini in a roasted fennel, scallion and lemon creme. Yum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by il Contadino (@ilcontadinojhb)





The Pantry Collection

Just like the name says, the restaurant, coffee shop has a pantry for patrons to shop at in Dainfern Square.

It has a range of baked goods, gourmet and luxury sweets and other goodies up for sale. There is plenty of Wi-Fi available and outdoor space too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jozi Coffee Spots (@jozicoffeespots)



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.