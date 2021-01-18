5 spots to get wifi and good coffee during load shedding in Jozi

With the dreaded return of load shedding and with no clear indication on when it will end, currently more people are working from home or remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemice.

When the lights shut off this can cause a big inconvenience, usually the devices that go with it won’t last long just like your wifi at home.

These five restaurants offer good wifi and coffee when Eishkom hits in Joburg:

MESH Club:

This trendy spot in the heart of Rosebank is great for business too. Created as a place that is for business and pleasure, equipped with boardrooms, an outdoor restaurant, a bar and coffee spot for those looking to sit back and relax.

In the premises is uncapped wifi, their restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menu that will satisfy your needs and coffee options too.

Their Mix Bar Joburg cocktail bar is still in service just now offering non-alcoholic options due to the alcohol ban on adjusted level 3.

Naked Coffee

The franchise Naked Coffee has become synonymous with coffee lovers due to its natural 100% Arabica beans offerings. With branches in Sandton, Morningside, Dayton Melrose Arch and Cape Town, their food menu is just as impressive as their coffee menu. From their pumpkin flapjacks, their signature Naked brown butter banana bread to their burrata and heirloom tomato salad.

Operating during load shedding on full capacity and access to Wifi, why not grab a coffee here and work too, if you must.

The Whippet Coffee Company

After a difficult 2020 resulting in the closure of their Melville store due to the impact of lockdown, Whippet Coffee Linden is still standing. The local and Joburg favourite is no stranger as a top coffee and restaurant pick.

Store owner Divan Botha said customers are more than welcome to visit the store and restaurant when lights are off and that they will be offered 2 hours of free uncapped wifi.

Commenting on the closure of their Melville outlet, Botha says they still performing well under the circumstances.

“The reaction has been pretty well from our customers, we really have a loyal fan base so it hasn’t been a huge loss. We are operating at about 20% less but people can expect a menu that offers refreshing and seasonal foods. We still change our menu every six weeks, that’s still exciting. There are also exciting new non-alcholic cocktails on offer.”

If you looking to grab a bit to eat this Spanish, French and Italian establishment in Sandton, il Contadino is a great dining restaurant.

The inspired European menu shows, from the delicious roasted artichoke, truffle and parmesan cream served with fresh cut tagliatelle, to smoked Lesotho trout served with hand cut tagliolini in a roasted fennel, scallion and lemon creme, yum.

The Pantry Collection

Just like the name says, the restaurant, coffee shop has a pantry too for patrons to shop the best in food buys at Dainfern Square.

It has a range of bakes, gourmet and luxury sweets and goodies up for sale. There is plenty of Wifi available and outdoor space too.

