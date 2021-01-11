3 recipes from Somizi’s book you need to try

The multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo’s book Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef which was the highest-selling book in the food and drink category from 29 November 2020 – 2 January 2021, in South Africa.

Fans can’t get enough of the cookbook as the success is similar to the highly successful 1 Magic show.

Always showing his cooking skills on his social media timeline, the release of the book was much anticipated and these recipes will gladly feed a crowd.

Three must-try recipes from the book:

Multi-coloured dombolo

On page 95 of Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef is this delicious twist on the traditional dombolo that is packed with flavour.

Ingredients:

3 cups of flour

1 tsp of yeast

1/2 tsp of salt

3 tbsps of sugar

2 cups of lukewarm water

Chopped fresh parsley

250g streaky bacon

Butter for greasing

Method

In a large bowl mix the dry ingredients together, make a well in the centre and pour in the lukewarm water. Mix the dough together until it is soft. Let the dough sit for 30 minutes until it has risen.

In a pan, fry the bacon until golden brown and chop to small pieces.

Once the dough has risen slowly start kneading the bacon into the dough until well mixed. Grease a large enamel bowl, add in the dough and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Steam the dombolo in the bowl.

Serve with lamb curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)





2. Kota Canapes

The breakfast version of the much love caloric Kota, this time in bite-sized portion and a bit healthier.

Ingredients

1 French Loaf

One avocado

One papaya

Mango atchar

Juice of a lime

250g sliced fried bacon

A small handful of coriander

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat oven at 175°C.

Slice the french loaf into 2cm pieces and place them on an oven tray. Drizzle olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Toast the bread in the preheated oven until golden brown. Add avocado and papaya in a blender, season with salt and pepper, add lime juice and blend until smooth.

Smear the avocado and papaya puree onto the toasted bread. Add in the fried egg or cooked sliced salmon, bacon and garnish with mango atchar and coriander.

3. Pap and ox liver

Ingredients

2kg ox liver

1-litre milk

Vegetable oil for frying

2 onions chopped

2 garlic cloves crushed

1 tbsp of ginger paste

2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1 beef stock cube

1 tbsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley to garnish

Method

Remove the membranes, drain the blood cut the lives into cubes and fry but do not fully cook. Remove from the pan.

Heat oil in a sauce pan, add in onions and then the garlic. Add the livers into the saucepan until both sides are cooked, sprinkle in the dried herbs, then cover the pot to cook for 10 minutes.

Add in the beef stock cube with 1/2 cup of water cook for a further 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle chilli flakes and parsley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)



