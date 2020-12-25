Quick and easy last minute Christmas desserts

These last-minute desserts can be quickly done just in time for your guests this Christmas.

Peppermint Crisp icecream Recipe

Inspired by the much lover Peppermint Crisp tart, this Peppermint Crisp ice-cream has all the delicious caramel and mint flavours of the tart and an extra dash of creamy decadence from the custard and the whipped cream.

Ingredients

1 can (360g) Nestlé caramel treat dairy dessert mint

2 cups (500ml) readymade fresh custard

1 tsp (5ml) vanilla paste

2 cups (500ml) cream, whipped

2 Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars (60g each), roughly chopped

How to

Place the caramel, custard and vanilla paste into a large mixing bowl. Whisk until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream and half of the Peppermint crisp shards.

Freeze for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Transfer the ice cream to the fridge 10 minutes before serving, to soften slightly. Serve in cones or bowls, topping with the remaining Peppermint crisp pieces.

Berry delicious berry trifle recipe

Ingredients

4 x 80 g packets strawberry jelly

1 punnet strawberries, sliced, reserving some for garnish

2 x 500 g Swiss jam roll, sliced thickly

2 x 1 litre Clover Classic Custard

1 x can 250 g Clover Aerosol Cream

pomegranate rubies to garnish

Method

Prepare the jelly following the instructions on the packet.

Line a 22 cm x 30 cm pan with cling wrap. Pour the jelly into the pan and refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.

Tip the jelly out of the mould and slice into small pieces.

In a large glass bowl (or traditional Trifle bowl), press a few strawberry slices against the glass at the bottom of the bowl, then press in one layer of swiss roll slices, then some cream around the edges, then a layer of jelly, and then a layer of custard.

Repeat until you fill the bowl.

Top with whipped cream

Scatter the strawberries and pomegranate rubies over the top just before serving.

TIPS:

– You can make it even more convenient by buying ready-prepared jelly.

-Make individual trifles by layering the ingredients in a pretty glass for a more formal dessert.

– Make a more adult version by using orange jelly, a chocolate Swiss roll, dark chocolate shavings and cherries to garnish.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

