It’s never too early to open those Choice Assorted biscuits

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits. Picture: Twitter @ConstanceSaal

South Africans shared on Twitter how they couldn’t wait until Christmas day to open the much-loved biscuit range.

With just one day remaining before Christmas Day, the highlight for many South Africans is the Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits and some people couldn’t wait a day longer.

If you grew up like many of these people, Christmas treats are not only jelly and custard. The Bakers Choice Assorted biscuit range has become the number one pick for the family. The “trolley” in the box has many of the Bakers popular biscuits such as the strawberry wheel, red wrapper, pink wafer, eet-sum-mor and lemon creams.

They have become a gifting choice and favourite snack during the festive season.

Because of this, Choice Assorted was trending with many tweeps unable to hold on for one more day and not caring for the scolding they would receive from family members. Others were concerned about even finding it on the shelves as they had not stocked up.



