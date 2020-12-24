It’s never too early to open those Choice Assorted biscuits

With just one day remaining before Christmas Day, the highlight for many South Africans is the Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits and some people couldn’t wait a day longer.

If you grew up like many of these people, Christmas treats are not only jelly and custard. The Bakers Choice Assorted biscuit range has become the number one pick for the family. The “trolley” in the box has many of the Bakers popular biscuits such as the strawberry wheel, red wrapper, pink wafer, eet-sum-mor and lemon creams.

They have become a gifting choice and favourite snack during the festive season.

Because of this, Choice Assorted was trending with many tweeps unable to hold on for one more day and not caring for the scolding they would receive from family members. Others were concerned about even finding it on the shelves as they had not stocked up.

I couldn’t help my self -Choice assorted- if I die I die… pic.twitter.com/TjSFf0xUi4 — Lin’94 (@Lin_Out) December 24, 2020

Guys please don’t finish Choice Assorted’s on the shelves, some of us haven’t had a chance yet to do Christmas shopping. — Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) December 23, 2020





You know Choice Assorted are truly special when the last man in a queue is also waiting his turn. pic.twitter.com/k71cd7b3PP — Sean-Vincent Mofokeng (@PhokaTSV) December 23, 2020

Tomorrow is not promised. Vulani ama Choice Assorted. — ????SANDISILE???? (@sandy_zwane) December 24, 2020

The pink wafer is the best choice assorted biscuit and that is a hill upon which I am prepared to die. — sarahjustine (@SarahJayWard) December 24, 2020

“Choice Assorted” wait 4 who pic.twitter.com/MvuwNmTkpN — Son of A King or Queen (@PrinceBaTumi) December 24, 2020



