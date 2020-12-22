CountdownToChristmas: Delicious dessert ideas (video)

Christmas is around the corner and if you feel like you are running out of time, our Countdown to Christmas with All4Women has some sweet treats if you are short on time.

On the hunt for great Christmas desserts, we found some amazing and delicious sweet gifting ideas at Voodoo Lilly Café in Johannesburg.

These dessert ideas are great for the summer holiday season.

Watch the full video above.

Alcohol-infused ice cream

For those who are not fond of ending a meal with something sweet, Moonshine’s alcohol-infused ice cream’s are perfect. They are just as smooth and creamy as the originals but their flavours range from vodka and brandy.

Meringues

Store-bought meringues can be a no-no due to the lack of consistency over how they are made. We might have found the best and most decadent meringues from Woolworths. Having the classic crunchy exterior, to the gooey centre flavoured with chocolate, these are great for the sweet and spicy combination. We attempted topping them with spicy mint chilli sauce and surprisingly, it was divine.

Sweet gifting

A box of homemade cookies made by some else is a great gift for your friends and family members.

ALSO READ: #CountdownToChristmas: Which mince pies should you spend your money on? (video)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.