CountdownToChristmas: Which mince pies should you spend your money on? (video)

A favourite dessert over the holidays is usually your traditional ice-cream cake, trifle or South African favourites such as peppermint crisp tart and malva pudding. However, you would be surprised to know that mince pies are actually more popular than you think during Christmas time.
The pies, filled with dried fruit such as raisins, apricot and sultans, are beautiful mashed together with warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg.
In our Countdown to Christmas, we did our first-ever on-camera review of this yummy pie at the Arbour Café in Birdhaven.
The ladies from The Citizen and All4Women did a blind tasting to guess the brand and rate the pie. Watch the full video above.
Mince pies
- Christmas fruit mince pies 6’s R39.99, Woolworths
- Fruit mince pies 6’s R36.99, Checkers
- Christmas deep filled fruit mince pies 6s, Pick ‘n Pay R36.99
- Spar Fresh line mince pies 6’s, R36.99, SPAR
- Traditional fruit mince pies 6’s R34.99, Food Lovers Market
Special edition mince pies
- Blueberry fruit mince pies 4’s R36,99, Checkers
- Honey Burst mince pies 4’s R34.99, Pick n Pay
- Gluten-free fruit mince pies 6’s, R59.99, Checkers
A special thanks to these brands above, including Arbour Café for being such a gracious host.
