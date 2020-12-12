Steamed Christmas pudding in slow cooker recipe

To get into the festive season there is no a better way than making a Christmas pudding. This recipe is packed with dried fruits but is still juicy and melt in the mouth.

Christmas Pudding

Ingredients

300g (2 cups) Dried Fruit Cake Mix

280g (2 cups) Cake Flour

200g (1 cup) Granulated White Sugar

200ml ( 3/4 cup)Glace Cherries

brandy (optional) about 50ml

15ml (1 tbs) Butter

10ml (2 tsp) Bicarbonate of Soda

2,5ml ( 1/2 tsp) Allspice

5ml (1 tsp) Mixed Spice

1ml (1/4 tsp) Finely grated Nutmeg

1 ClemenGold – finely grated zest and the juice (or use 1/2 an orange)

1ml (1/4 tsp)pinch salt

50 g Walnuts – chopped (nuts are optional)

How to

Squeeze the ClemenGold juice into a measuring jug, add the brandy if using and fill up to 250ml (1 cup) mark with the boiling water. Dissolve the butter in the hot water mixture. Dissolve the Bicarbonate of Soda in 250ml (1 Cup) cold water. Sift flour, salt and spices together in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the rest of the dry ingredients (excepting for the nuts)

Add the melted butter liquid. Add the bicarbonate of soda liquid. Stir all together well with a wooden spoon then covered with a lid or cloth (tin foil will also do) and stand it overnight. It looks very insipid at this stage!

Next morning butter well and dust with flour the bottom and sides of 1 large or 2 smaller heatproof pudding dishes.

If you have a traditional pudding steamer by all means use it as instructed!

Add the chopped walnuts to the pudding mixture and stir well.

Pour the pudding mixture into the prepared pudding dishes – do not fill more than 2/3 full.

Take a double layer of tin foil and make a fold down the centre then grease the one side with butter and place over top of pudding bowls (butter side underneath) and tie very tightly with string. Make an extra loop of string over the tops of the bowls to act as handles.

Place pudding bowls onto inverted saucers in large saucepans and fill with boiling water to go a third of the way up the sides of the pudding bowls. No more water than this as you do not want a soggy pudding!

Steam, covered, for about 3 hours (Replenish water as needed with boiling water from the kettle).

Remove from saucepan and allow to cool for about 20 minutes then remove foil, turn over onto a plate and serve with sauce and cream, custard or ice cream.

