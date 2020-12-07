Top wines and alcohol to splurge on this festive season

Toasting to the holiday and festive season needs a collection that will not only impress your guests but wines that should be on your shelf for any special occasions.

These are the top wines and alcohol to splurge on this festive:

Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s sauvignon blanc

The sauvignon blanc won the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy at the International Wine Challenge which announced their 30 best wines in the world. This is the first time in a decade that the award has not been won by either the Loire (France) or New Zealand.

Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s with its lengthy winemaking history, the oldest in the country since 1685 and specially marked their 335th year in September 2020.

Their 2019 blanc which won the big award is not available in some stores and online but their 2019 and 2020 is available.

Retails price starts from R160.

Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines

The chardonnay won best South African White Trophy at the International Wine Challenge.

Boschendal Wines has a long history of winemaking, with over 300 years in the business it is easy to see why they won the best white wine in the country. Located in Stellenbosch, Western Cape they have won numerous awards such as the Michelangelo International Wine Awards in 2013 for their 2012 chardonnay.

Retail price: A promotion of four cases is valued at R990, one bottle costs R265.

House of BNG Nectar Rosé sparkling wine 4 pack

This is for the ‘vibes’. Bonang Mathabe growing champagne brand House of BNG is becoming a mainstay in many events and occasions. It was the number one selling méthode cap Classique (MCC) champagne in Woolworths. Their new range, BNG nectar rosé sparkling wine is receiving as much fan fair, described as an intensely perfumed with floral tones and a hint of Turkish delight, a great way for a celebratory moment.

Retail price: R199,99 can be brought at Woolworths food stores.

Boseman Family, Adama red wine

Actor Thapelo Mokoena joined the illustrious Boseman Family Vineyards wine company in 2018 and their partnership Bosman-Bakwena has created a wine called Nero. Described as a classic Italian combination of fresh acidity and savoury tannins, that being fruity, with a bitter cherry and vanilla flavours.

Retail price: R300. Click here

