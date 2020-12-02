Where to eat over the December holidays

If you will be lucky enough to have some time off this festive season, visiting these top restaurants should be on your list to sit back and indulge.

While it’s been a tough 2020, level 1 does allow for restaurants to accept diners and to serve alcohol.

So if you are out and about over December and looking for a place to dine, our definitive guide to eating out is right here.

Top restaurants to visit in Johannesburg:

Aurum

A restaurant in the heart of buzzy Sandton, Aurum is great for a special dinner or celebratory occasions.

Located on the top floor at The Leonardo building, their summer menu has it all from seafood, grills, European inspired dishes with a touch of local flair, to their mouth-watering desserts.

Where: Level 7, The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton

Time: Monday– Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Contact: 087 536 0100 or email bookings@aurumrestaurant.co.za

Séjour

With a young chef at the helm of this sophisticated restaurant Séjour, chef Freddie Dias has created a fusion menu of his inspirations that have taken him around the world.

READ NEXT: Sophisticated food oasis at Séjour in Houghton Hotel

From Mexican lamb tacos to an asparagus chawanmushi dish inspired by Asia, your tastebuds will be taken around the globe.

Where: Lloys Ellis Avenue, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg

Time: Monday closed. Tuesday – Sunday: 12pm to10pm

Contact: 011 032 5535 or email info@sejour.co.za

Punchinello’s at Southern Sun Montecasino

For visitors or locals looking avoid the hassle of cooking up a storm this Christmas, then Southern Sun Montecasino should be on your radar. It offers a Christmas buffet lunch at Punchinello’s restaurant, priced at R580 per person (R345 per child between 4 – 12 years old).

Where: Montecasino Entertainment Complex, Montecasino Boulevard, Punchinello’s restaurant, Fourways

Time: Christmas Day, 25 December, 1pm to 4pm

Contact: 011 367 4367 or email Punchinellos@tsogosun.com.

Top restaurants to visit in Cape Town:

Belly Of The Beast

This intimate 24-seater restaurant does things quite differently. It has no set menu – guests need to show up and enjoy themselves. All about their sustainability and sourcing locally, Belly of The Beast will test your “foodie” label.

Where: 110 Harrington Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

Time: Wednesday – Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Contact: 076 220 5458 or email eat@bellyofthebeast.co.za

Best Western, Cape Town

The Best Western Fountains Hotel will be offering a three-course Christmas feast. The meal begins off with a meze platter, followed by a hot carvery and side dishes of all your Christmas favourites, and ends off with an array of desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Western Fountains Hotel (@fountainshotelcpt)



Cost: R390 (includes glass of sparkling wine)

When: 25 December 2020, 12:30pm -3pm

Website: www.bestwestern.com

Top restaurant to visit in Durban this festive season:

Granny Mouse Country House

A Christmas lunch that is a bit different, the Granny Mouse Country House’s bistro and their fine dining Eaves Restaurant are both offering a different festive meal. With seasonal menus on offer, the menu has a variety, from their lamb shanks, seafood tagliatelle to an alcoholic brownie sundae.

Where: R103 Old Main Road, Balgowan, KwaZulu Natal Midlands

Contact: 033 234 4071 or email reservations@grannymouse.co.za or banqueting@grannymouse.co.za

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granny Mouse Country House (@granny_mouse_country_house)





(Compiled Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.