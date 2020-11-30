Food and Drink 30.11.2020 04:43 pm

‘I don’t work at a bank’- Somizi on people talking about his private life (video)

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Somizi and Mohale. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

Speaking on his personal life, Somizi says it’s part of the game of being famous.

Possibly the best model to follow for longevity and staying power in the entertainment industry is none other than beloved celebrity Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

A career that has spanned acting, choreography, reality TV, fitness instructor, Idols judge and now the culinary world.

From his highly successful cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s, it was quite natural for the multi-talented star to write a cookbook of his many dinner parties with his famous friends.

The cookbook is titled Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef and was released in partnership with rice brand, Tastic. Launched on 26 November in Houghton, Johannesburg, the glamorous event was attended by many famous faces such as Mihlali Ndamase, Rami Chuene, Lerato Kganyango, Lorna Maseko and Shauwn Mkhize.

Somizi at his book launch with famous friends such as Shauwn Mkhize and Rami Chuene. Picture: Supplied

In true Somgaga style, the theme for this vibrant experience was “as colourful as your favourite dish” and dressed to impress, Somizi was in a dazzling green suit.

He said the cooking book was supposed to come first before the show.

“I speak about the first time I had goose was at Miriam Makeba’s house. The first time I had jollof rice was at D’banj’s house in Nigeria. The cookbook is my entire journey with food,” he said.

Somizi holding his cookbook, ‘Dinner at Somizi’s, I am not a chef’. Picture: Supplied

Speaking on his personal life, Somizi said it’s part of being famous. There have recently been reports that his marriage with Mohale Motaung was on the rocks.

Somizi, nonchalant about rumours, said: “I don’t mind, I am a public figure if you cant stand the heat get out the kitchen. It comes with the territory. If people feel entitled to talk about my personal life, it is okay.”

With plans of opening a 30-seater tapas restaurant in June 2021, there is no reason to see why it won’t be another success.

Somizi’s 188-page cookbook is sold at CNA for R295.

