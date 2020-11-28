Sophisticated food oasis at Séjour in Houghton Hotel

Johannesburg cuisine if there is such a thing is still age a stage of defining itself. Young chef’s such as Freddie Dias are helping build this culture and cuisine. Located in suburbia Houghton Estate, at the Houghton Hotel is an intimate high-end restaurant Séjour. Chef Freddie whose now at the helm has a vast experience in kitchens around the world including award-winning Cape Town eatery The Pot Luck Club at The Old Biscuit Mill. Gaining this knowledge from his globe-trotting and love for food he has created a food fusion menu for Séjour. Séjour is French for sojourn – defined...

With the menu beginning with a West Coast oysters and rice dressing which added great texture, be careful with the salt at the bottom, we mistakenly thought it was foam. Chef Freddie joked that some patrons have done that too, so be extra light on it, its there to make the dish a little extra pretty.

Next on the menu was crispy calamari, with an asparagus chawanmushi. Chef Freddie said the asparagus dish was inspired by his travels in Asia. The chawanmushi is a Japanese custard, its looks like yoghurt but a body with lots of flavours and velvety smooth. I could wake up to that every day, it was divine. The veggies occupying the dish were cooked well, and the black truffle crumb brings in the texture to this fabulous dish.

Diving into the calamari next, also Asian inspired boosts with flavour from the lemongrass, coconut and tomato and traditional curry ingredients such as ginger and turmeric, delicious, perfectly soaked up with the crispy sheet.

With patrons being taking to Asia, Mexico with the lamb tacos next up was Europe. The Chicken and egg, not just any chicken dish, the soft poached egg and smoked grape and walnut was a great dish.

All but ready for dessert, it is worth it the strawberry and olive is a must-try, it is completely worth. The strawberry granita is refreshing, Chef Freddie says the dish is inspired by the time he was in France, and the ingredients used it makes senses.

Consisting a candied olive which is sweet, a biscuit crumb, goat’s cheese cremeux, and strawberry granite cutting the sweetness to have a balanced dessert. For chocolate lovers, the chocolate delice, mousse and smoked popcorn ice cream are worth the try too.

