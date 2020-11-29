Food and Drink 29.11.2020 11:06 am

Oxtail recipe with red wine

Citizen reporter
Oxtail stew recipe. Photo: iStock

Oxtail stew recipe over the slow cooker.

A hearty oxtail stew recipe packed with flavour.

Ingredients

1-1.3kg oxtail pieces
1 large onion chopped
2 cups beef stock
1 cup water
2 cups of a robust red wine
1 garlic clove finely chopped
2 large carrots chopped into big chunks
3 sticks celery chopped
50ml tomato paste
salt and pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 bay leaf

How to
Season the oxtail pieces and brown them over high heat in a cast-iron casserole if you have one or in a large pot then remove them and set aside.

Cook the onions until soft, add the meat, stock, water, salt and pepper to taste and wine, bring to the boil.

Place the cast iron casserole covered in the oven or transfer everything to an ovenproof casserole dish at 200 celsius and cook for 3 hours.

Add the vegetables, tomato paste, garlic, thyme and bay leaf and return to the oven for at least another hour.

When you remove it from the oven there will be fat floating on the top, just remove it with a spoon and let the stew sit for a while. The meat should be easy to take off the bones and the sauce should be fairly thick.

If it is a little watery take 1 tablespoon of flour in a little water and add it. Mix it in well and place in the oven for another 15 minutes.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

