Sticky fig and walnut pudding with caramel sauce

This pudding is great for the cooler or even warmer weather and as we near to the festive season it’s great to dish up now to.
Pudding
Ingredients
200g dried figs, roughly chopped
5ml (1 teaspoon) bicarbonate of soda
400ml boiling water
100g butter
200g soft brown sugar
5ml (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract
4 free-range eggs
350g self-raising flour
a pinch of salt
100g walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Caramel Sauce
350g light soft brown sugar
150g butter
400ml fresh cream
5ml (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract
100g walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
How to
Preheat the oven to 180º C. Butter and flour the base of the Le Creuset Heritage Dish.
Place the figs in a bowl along with the bicarbonate of soda. Pour over the boiling water. Stir, then set aside to soften.
Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.
Sift in the flour and salt and mix until combined. Add the walnuts and figs, along with all the soaking water and mix well. Scrape the batter into the dish and smooth over with the back of a spoon.
Bake for 35-40 minutes. Test with a skewer for doneness before removing from the oven. Pour half the sauce over the hot pudding, reserving the remainder to serve alongside.
To make the sauce, place all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat gently, stirring all the while.
Serve the pudding warm, with custard whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and extra sauce on the side.
This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.