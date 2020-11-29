Sticky fig and walnut pudding with caramel sauce

This pudding is great for the cooler or even warmer weather and as we near to the festive season it’s great to dish up now to.

Pudding

Ingredients

200g dried figs, roughly chopped

5ml (1 teaspoon) bicarbonate of soda

400ml boiling water

100g butter

200g soft brown sugar

5ml (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract

4 free-range eggs

350g self-raising flour

a pinch of salt

100g walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Caramel Sauce

350g light soft brown sugar

150g butter

400ml fresh cream

5ml (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract

100g walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

How to

Preheat the oven to 180º C. Butter and flour the base of the Le Creuset Heritage Dish.

Place the figs in a bowl along with the bicarbonate of soda. Pour over the boiling water. Stir, then set aside to soften.

Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.

Sift in the flour and salt and mix until combined. Add the walnuts and figs, along with all the soaking water and mix well. Scrape the batter into the dish and smooth over with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 35-40 minutes. Test with a skewer for doneness before removing from the oven. Pour half the sauce over the hot pudding, reserving the remainder to serve alongside.

To make the sauce, place all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat gently, stirring all the while.

Serve the pudding warm, with custard whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and extra sauce on the side.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

