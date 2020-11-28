A simple but absolutely delicious French-style cake with coffee, almond and cocoa by Capsicum alumni Hendrik Pretorius’ Le Gâteau Marbré au Café.

Ingredients:

10g ground coffee

1 tbs cocoa powder

100g almond powder

250g flour

200g butter

180g sugar

100ml milk

10ml vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Method:

Preheat oven to 175°C.

In a standing mixer or with a hand mixer combine the sugar and eggs together with a whisk attachment for 5 minutes and add the vanilla extract and mix until light and fluffy.

Melt the butter and add it gradually to the mixer until well incorporated.

Sift the flour and add the almond powder and baking powder and gently fold the dry ingredients into the mixture until it is well combined.

Remove a small amount of the mixture and mix together with the cocoa powder. Fold the cocoa mixture gently back into the other batter to create a marble effect

Gently pour the mixture into a prepared 20cm x 10cm loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes.

