Easy one-pan spiced roast chicken recipe

Zola Nene one of the most loved chefs in the country has spiced up an easy quick pan roast chicken recipe that is definitely worth a try.
One-pan spiced roast chicken
Ingredients:
450g Baby potatoes
2 Peppers
1 Onion
Half a lemon
4 Whole garlic cloves
2 sprigs of Rosemary
Oregano and thyme
One whole chicken
1tbsp of chicken spice
1 and half tbsp of Garam masala, extra lemon for the chicken
Olive oil
How to:
Chop the vegetables, after prepping the veggies place in a baking dish, create the special spicy sauce for the chicken and massage it in evenly. Then place the chicken on top of the veggies, breast side down to start.
It is possible to do this over a microwave oven that has a specific setting for roast chicken. Clicked the Roast & Bake button, turned the dial to number 5 (for roast chicken), added the weight of her chicken and waited let it do its magic.
The smart microwave will also instruct you when it’s time to turn over your food for even and thorough cooking. Flipp the chicken to breast side up at the half-way mark, covering it with foil to lock the moisture in after removing it.
Leave chicken to rest for 10 minutes with foil on top ensures a juicy roast.
