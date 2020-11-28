Easy one-pan spiced roast chicken recipe

Zola Nene one of the most loved chefs in the country has spiced up an easy quick pan roast chicken recipe that is definitely worth a try.

One-pan spiced roast chicken

Ingredients:

450g Baby potatoes

2 Peppers

1 Onion

Half a lemon

4 Whole garlic cloves

2 sprigs of Rosemary

Oregano and thyme

One whole chicken

1tbsp of chicken spice

1 and half tbsp of Garam masala, extra lemon for the chicken

Olive oil

How to:

Chop the vegetables, after prepping the veggies place in a baking dish, create the special spicy sauce for the chicken and massage it in evenly. Then place the chicken on top of the veggies, breast side down to start.

It is possible to do this over a microwave oven that has a specific setting for roast chicken. Clicked the Roast & Bake button, turned the dial to number 5 (for roast chicken), added the weight of her chicken and waited let it do its magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Nene (@zola_nene)



The smart microwave will also instruct you when it’s time to turn over your food for even and thorough cooking. Flipp the chicken to breast side up at the half-way mark, covering it with foil to lock the moisture in after removing it.

Leave chicken to rest for 10 minutes with foil on top ensures a juicy roast.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.