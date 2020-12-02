Two SA wines make it on 30 Best Wines in the world list

The prestigious International Wine Challenge has released their 30 best wines from across the world and the list has two wines from South Africa.

The vigorously judged and tasted challenge, the country’s best white wines won, with the Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines winning the South African White Trophy. The Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s sauvignon blanc won the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, this is the first time in a decade that the award has not been won by either the Loire (France) or New Zealand.

Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s with its lengthy winemaking history, the oldest in the country since 1685 and specially marked their 335th year in September 2020.

Boschendal Wines has a long history of winemaking, with over 300 years in the business it is easy to see why they won the best white wine in the country. Located in Stellenbosch, Western Cape they have won numerous awards such as the Michelangelo International Wine Awards in 2013 for their 2012 chardonnay.

Portugal’s, Justino’s Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino’s Madeira was named the Champion of Champions.

Fourteen countries were represented in the top 30, the winner was a chardonnay from Australia,a Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018. The country was represented four times with New Zealand also letting their names known in the world of wine, with three of their wines on the list.

