South African carrot cake recipe on National Cake Day

Cakes are not just for celebratory occasions they also for those must need self satisfactory moments or to satisfy your sweet tooth.

On National Cake Day on 26 November, Capsicum Culinary Studio patisserie experts have shared their favourite cake recipes.

They are simple and just as decadent, Port Elizabeth campus Chef Bernice Warner’s shares his carrot cake recipe.

Moist Carrot Cake

Ingredients:

320g cake flour

10ml baking powder

7½ ml baking soda

5ml ground cinnamon

5ml salt

4 medium eggs, beaten

332g white sugar

310ml vegetable oil

280g grated carrots

For the Icing:

60ml softened butter

800ml icing sugar, sifted

150ml smooth cottage cheese

5ml vanilla essence

5ml lemon juice

125ml chopped walnuts (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C

Sift all the dry ingredients together, twice. Cream the eggs and sugar until pale light in colour. It should double in volume.

Add in the oil and mix really well. Fold in the egg mixture with the grated carrots and the dry ingredients. Place into a lined spring form 23cm round cake tin

Bake for 45min

Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out on a cooling rack to cool, before icing.

Icing

Cream the butter and then add the sifted icing sugar. Add the cream cheese and flavourings and beat until silky smooth.

Place in a piping bag with a fitted nozzle of your choice and finish by icing the top and adding the chopped nuts.

