Mavuso Cuisine: Lusizo Dlodlo’s home-cooking restaurant fills a gap

Mavuso Cuisine: Lusizo Dlodlo’s home-cooking restaurant fills a gapfeatures 1 month ago
Rising from the ashes of events that saw him retrenched and sinking into financial uncertainty this year, 30-year-old Lusizo Dlodlo now owns his first restaurant after working for a decade in the food and hospitality industry.
